Jessica Chastain’s Friendship With Oscar Isaac Took a Shocking Turn After They Filmed Scenes From a Marriage

Jessica Chastain loves to take on acting challenges with roles like Tammy Faye Bakker, Tammy Wynette, and Nora in A Doll’s House on Broadway, but sometimes, things on the set get intense. That’s exactly what happened on the set of HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage for Chastain, and it eventually affected her warm friendship with Oscar Isaac.

The dynamic duo played a couple whose once-passionate marriage dissolves into rage, hatred, and divorce — a lot of emotions to live through in the five-part limited series. The Oscar winner admitted to Vanity Fair that the shoot was “very tough” after bringing those feelings to life. She revealed that their off-screen friendship suffered after working together.

“I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same,” she explained. “We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, ‘I need a little bit of a breather.‘” Their on-screen marriage was almost too real, and it affected Chastain deeply. “There was so much I love you; I hate you in that series,” she added. “But there’s so much joy in what I get to do. There’s a lot of catharsis. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences. They’re so out of this world and feel like they’re mine.”

Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac. Photo: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA.

Isaac hasn’t responded to his former co-star’s interview, but it makes us look back on the 2021 promotional tour for Scenes From a Marriage where the two actors almost seemed too friendly on the red carpet. Perhaps it was their way of hiding how tortured they felt after living out a failing marriage on-screen? Some roles never leave an actor, and it sounds like this script cut Chastain and Isaac right to their core.

