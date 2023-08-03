Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jessica Chastain’s Friendship With Oscar Isaac Took a Shocking Turn After They Filmed Scenes From a Marriage

Kristyn Burtt
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain pose at the photocall of 'Scenes From A Marriage' during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido in Venice, Italy, on 04 September 2021. Plus Icon
Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain Vinnie Levine/MEGA.
Jessica Chastain Took a Friend Break From Oscar Isaac After Filming
15 Celebrities We’d Like to Be BFFs With 15 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Chastain loves to take on acting challenges with roles like Tammy Faye Bakker, Tammy Wynette, and Nora in A Doll’s House on Broadway, but sometimes, things on the set get intense. That’s exactly what happened on the set of HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage for Chastain, and it eventually affected her warm friendship with Oscar Isaac

The dynamic duo played a couple whose once-passionate marriage dissolves into rage, hatred, and divorce — a lot of emotions to live through in the five-part limited series. The Oscar winner admitted to Vanity Fair that the shoot was “very tough” after bringing those feelings to life. She revealed that their off-screen friendship suffered after working together. 

“I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same,” she explained. “We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, ‘I need a little bit of a breather.‘” Their on-screen marriage was almost too real, and it affected Chastain deeply. “There was so much I love you; I hate you in that series,” she added. “But there’s so much joy in what I get to do. There’s a lot of catharsis. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences. They’re so out of this world and feel like they’re mine.”

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet of the movie "Competencia Oficial" and "Scenes from a Marriage" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival

Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac. Photo: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA.

Isaac hasn’t responded to his former co-star’s interview, but it makes us look back on the 2021 promotional tour for Scenes From a Marriage where the two actors almost seemed too friendly on the red carpet. Perhaps it was their way of hiding how tortured they felt after living out a failing marriage on-screen? Some roles never leave an actor, and it sounds like this script cut Chastain and Isaac right to their core.

Before you go, click here to see more co-star couples we’ll always wonder about.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga 17 Co-Star Couples We'll Always Wonder About

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Uncategorized - X

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad