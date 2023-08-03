Reviewers Say ‘Do Your Cat Children a Favor’ & Buy These Adorable Veggie Catnip Toys Are 50% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s just something so adorable about plush vegetables with faces, and what’s even cuter is if those plush vegetables with faces are made specifically for your cat. There’s a set of catnip-filled plush veggies for sale on Amazon that cat parents say are so cute, other cat toys just can’t compare.

Normally priced at $17, you can snag the set of five veggie catnip toys from ETEKYER for just $9 on Amazon right now and watch your cat turn into a vegetarian! Each vegetable is stuffed with soft plush and catnip so they’re fun to bite, kick and toss around.

Each set comes with a carrot, eggplant, ear of corn, pepper, and what looks to be a squash. And, of course, each veggie (except for the corn) has an adorable smiley face and blushing cheeks because…why not?

Image: ETEKYER

ETEKYER Vegetable Catnip Toys $9 $17 47% Off Buy now

“I bought these for a friend’s cats and they are crazy about them!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Clyde won’t go to sleep without the ear of corn that’s included! They are affordable and, coming in a multi-pack, helps save.”

“The ‘boys’ love playing with these toys,” another reviewer wrote. “We find them all over the house. Do your cat children a favor and buy them these for their birthday, holiday, or just because. Enjoy!!”

And someone else wrote that even their super-picky cat loves these veggies. “My cat is very particular, she likes things that are just soft enough to carry around,” they wrote. “And she loves these! She carries them around and plays fetch with them all day. They’re holding up well at the moment.”

Pick up this set of toys while they’re marked down and watch your cat go wild for vegetables.

