Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal in Tax Evasion Case Takes a Shocking Twist in Court

It was expected to be an ordinary day in court for Hunter Biden, who was supposed to plead guilty to two tax evasion misdemeanor charges. He would have avoided jail time for an associated felony gun charge and likely walked away with probation and fines instead. However, that did not happen on Wednesday when the case took an unexpected twist in court.

Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Donald Trump appointee, did not offer President Joe Biden’s son any special privileges as she expressed concern over the deal made with the gun charge. She asked for more information about the agreement and it’s expected that she will rule on the plea deal at a future date. However, Noreika’s line of questioning revealed a curious detail about Hunter’s case with the fact that he’s still under federal investigation and that there’s more to the story, according to NBC News.

The judge wanted to know if “a potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act was under consideration,” but the prosecutors apparently had no response to that question, per Fox News. That certainly is a head-scratching development because it seems like the prosecution and the defense weren’t exactly in agreement about this plea deal.

With the deal falling apart, Hunter pleaded “not guilty” while making history for being the first child of a sitting president to be brought up on charges by the Justice Department. It’s probably not a record that he nor his father would have liked to achieve, but Hunter is paying the price for avoiding his tax payments of over $100,000 for 2017 and 2018. It’s a lesson learned for Hunter: actions (or lack thereof) have consequences.

