Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal in Tax Evasion Case Takes a Shocking Twist in Court

Kristyn Burtt
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Plus Icon
Hunter Biden Al Drago - Pool via CNP/MEGA.
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) carries both of his sons, Joseph R. III, left, and Robert H., during an appearance at the Democratic state convention last summer, 1972. At center is his wife Neilia Biden, who was killed in an auto crash, Dec. 20, 1972. With them are Governor-elect Sherman W. Tribbitt and his wife, Jeanne. (AP Photo)
Four-year-old Beau Biden, foreground, watches his dad, Joe Biden, center, being sworn in as the U.S. senator from Delaware, by Senate Secretary Frank Valeo, left, in ceremonies in a Wilmington hospital, Jan. 5, 1973. Beau was injured in an accident that killed his mother and sister in December. Mrs. Biden's father, Robert Hunter, holds the bible. (AP Photo)
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), and his sons, Bo, left, Hunter, center, daughter Ashley and wife Jill, right, arrive in Des Moines, Ia., to formally announce Biden's campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, June 10, 1987. (AP Photo/Victoria Sayer)
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), wearing a University of Delaware baseball cap, leaves Walter Reed Army Hospital accompanied by his son Hunter Biden, Thursday, March 24, 1988, Washington, D.C. Biden had been in the hospital for 11 days so that surgeons could implant a small umbrella-like filter in a vein to prevent blood clots from reaching his lungs. (AP Photo/Adele Starr)
It was expected to be an ordinary day in court for Hunter Biden, who was supposed to plead guilty to two tax evasion misdemeanor charges. He would have avoided jail time for an associated felony gun charge and likely walked away with probation and fines instead. However, that did not happen on Wednesday when the case took an unexpected twist in court. 

Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Donald Trump appointee, did not offer President Joe Biden’s son any special privileges as she expressed concern over the deal made with the gun charge. She asked for more information about the agreement and it’s expected that she will rule on the plea deal at a future date. However, Noreika’s line of questioning revealed a curious detail about Hunter’s case with the fact that he’s still under federal investigation and that there’s more to the story, according to NBC News.

The judge wanted to know if “a potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act was under consideration,” but the prosecutors apparently had no response to that question, per Fox News. That certainly is a head-scratching development because it seems like the prosecution and the defense weren’t exactly in agreement about this plea deal. 

With the deal falling apart, Hunter pleaded “not guilty” while making history for being the first child of a sitting president to be brought up on charges by the Justice Department. It’s probably not a record that he nor his father would have liked to achieve, but Hunter is paying the price for avoiding his tax payments of over $100,000 for 2017 and 2018. It’s a lesson learned for Hunter: actions (or lack thereof) have consequences.

Kelly Clarkson

