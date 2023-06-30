Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

The Royal Family Might Have a New No. 1 Enemy Who Isn’t Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles III and the Queen Consortfor Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests Plus Icon
Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, and Kate Middleton James Whatling/MEGA.
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge The Journey By Carriage Procession To Buckingham Palace Following Their Marriage At Westminster Abbey. (Photo by John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
OTTAWA, CANADA - OCTOBER 29: The Prince And Princess Of Wales During A Visit To Ottawa In Canada (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JANUARY 13: Copies of the New York Post newspaper lie on display at a newstand featuring a "Royal Nazi" front page headline January 13, 2005 in New York City. British royal, Prince Harry, reportedly attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika, the emblem of the German WWII Nazi Party. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
The last three years have been a bitter battle between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family, but there might be a new feud on the horizon. Omid Scobie, author of the Sussex-friendly book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, is targeting the royal family next. His upcoming book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, due out Nov. 21, should have the palace sweating a bit. 

In an iNews opinion piece discussing the upcoming publication, Scobie described the book as “an unfiltered investigation into the current state of the Royal Family.” The palace is keeping up with their nothing-to-see-here attitude that they portrayed after Harry’s memoir, Spare, hit the headlines, but as The Daily Beast noted, “Scobie is a different class of threat to anonymous tittle-tattle in the newspapers.”

Omid Scobie

The Times/News Licensing/MEGA.

That makes some royal watchers believe that “the palace is unlikely, privately, to be particularly happy that he has a fresh book coming out” because it will “make another season of headlines.” The royal family really can’t get a break from controversy these days — from anti-monarchists to Prince Andrew — there’s a storm at every corner. Scobie even revealed that Prince William has done his best to get him “barred from his engagements,” so the palace is well aware of the author’s existence.

Scobie’s upcoming book will have everyone buzzing about who his sources are again even though he’s disputed the notion that he’s friends with Harry and Meghan. “I don’t have his phone number; I have never socialized with him. I’m literally a member of the press who has tried to do my job for years,” he said under oath at the Duke of Sussex’s phone-hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers. The public will have to wait five months to see what the ruckus is all about, but the palace is probably keeping Scobie at a safe distance until then.

