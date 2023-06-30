The Royal Family Might Have a New No. 1 Enemy Who Isn’t Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The last three years have been a bitter battle between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family, but there might be a new feud on the horizon. Omid Scobie, author of the Sussex-friendly book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, is targeting the royal family next. His upcoming book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, due out Nov. 21, should have the palace sweating a bit.

In an iNews opinion piece discussing the upcoming publication, Scobie described the book as “an unfiltered investigation into the current state of the Royal Family.” The palace is keeping up with their nothing-to-see-here attitude that they portrayed after Harry’s memoir, Spare, hit the headlines, but as The Daily Beast noted, “Scobie is a different class of threat to anonymous tittle-tattle in the newspapers.”

The Times/News Licensing/MEGA.

That makes some royal watchers believe that “the palace is unlikely, privately, to be particularly happy that he has a fresh book coming out” because it will “make another season of headlines.” The royal family really can’t get a break from controversy these days — from anti-monarchists to Prince Andrew — there’s a storm at every corner. Scobie even revealed that Prince William has done his best to get him “barred from his engagements,” so the palace is well aware of the author’s existence.

Scobie’s upcoming book will have everyone buzzing about who his sources are again even though he’s disputed the notion that he’s friends with Harry and Meghan. “I don’t have his phone number; I have never socialized with him. I’m literally a member of the press who has tried to do my job for years,” he said under oath at the Duke of Sussex’s phone-hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers. The public will have to wait five months to see what the ruckus is all about, but the palace is probably keeping Scobie at a safe distance until then.

