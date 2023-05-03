Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Made No Secret About Who Her Favorite Son-in-Law Is From Her Daughter’s Four Marriages

When you’ve been married more than once like Jennifer Lopez, family members are bound to play favorites. Well, J.Lo’s mom, Guadalupe Rodrîguez, isn’t keeping her preference a secret whatsoever — she told it to the whole world on the Today Show on Wednesday. Let’s just say Ben Affleck is sleeping easy at night, no mother-in-law problems here.

That’s right, Lopez’s fourth husband is mom’s absolute favorite, and she made a very dramatic statement about the Air director. “I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” Rodríguez told Hoda Kotb. The “Jenny From the Block” singer good-naturedly rolled her eyes at her mom because she’s probably heard it a thousand times over the almost two decades she was apart from Affleck.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the dynamic duo because Affleck cast his future mother-in-law in a 2021 commercial for the WynnBET gambling app that he directed and starred in. She had an important cameo near the slot machines which just happens to be one of Rodríguez’s favorite pastimes. A source noted at the time, “Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer’s life.”

Lopez also revealed that her 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, love having the 50-year-old Oscar winner as a stepdad. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them. He has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us and he’s fantastic,” she gushed. “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means, and they love him. They love him. They appreciate him and so do I.”

