Stacy Keibler’s Rare Family Photos Prove Her Daughter Isabella Is the Princess of the Barbiecore Trend

Ever since Stacy Keibler’s long-awaited return to social media, she’s been making up for lost time by sharing all of the adorable pics from her family vacays! And in her newest post, we see that her little fashionista daughter Isabella is already rocking this insanely chic trend perfectly.

On April 25, the Dysfunctional Friends star shared a series of photos from her family’s latest bonding excursion, and the pics are too cute to pass up a peek at! The WWE alum shared the series of photos to her Twitter with the caption reading, “What a great ski season with friends and family 💙. Nothing beats being out in nature and having fun in the snow, especially when you have a record for snowfall in a year!! ❄”

What a great ski season with friends and family 💙. Nothing beats being out in nature and having fun in the snow, especially when you have a record for snowfall in a year!! ❄ pic.twitter.com/jBOuLdEWnI — Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) April 25, 2023

In the first two photos, we see Keibler and her squad enjoying the most of the slopes in their cozy skiing attire. Then we see Keibler’s two kiddos looking ready to hit the slopes, with Ava in a stickered-up helmet and Bodhi in an alien-inspired one. (Can you say cuteness overload?!) However, little Isabella stole the show in her bright pink suit, looking so ready to ski with her mama and ready to show the world that she is the princess of the Barbiecore trend!

(For those that don’t know, Barbiecore is the newer trend that’s all about rocking bright and bold, shades of pink that Barbie would approve of! And we know Barbie would approve of little Isabella’s look!)

Keibler and her husband Jared Pobre married on March 8, 2014, after less than a year of dating and years of friendship. They share three children together named Ava, 8, Isabella, 4, and Bodhi, 2.

