Shoppers Say This Drew Barrymore-Approved Brand’s $12 Brightening Roller Is a ‘Must’ for De-Puffing Eyes Quickly

You know what can get super annoying? When you want to tinker with your under-eye area, but you know you really can’t because of how insanely delicate it is. You want to massage it, and roll a bunch of stuff on it, but sometimes it can be too abrasive.

However, we just found a delicate yet powerful eye roller that’s perfect for brightening, de-puffing, and refreshing your eyes in minutes. If you’re not sold yet, keep reading: it’s only $12 and from a brand beloved by stars like January Jones, Drew Barrymore, Khloe Kardashian, and Mandy Moore.

The Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller is a powerful cream roller meant to brighten and de-puff your delicate under-eye area. Packed with ingredients like vitamin C, caffeine, and more, it’s no wonder this has become a staple for quickly refreshing your under-eyes.

Per the brand, you should notice results after one use, and it’s super easy to use! All you have to do is to gently roll it under your eye both night and day!

With over 12,000 reviews on Amazon alone, shoppers swear by this tool for keeping their eyes de-puffed and feeling fresh! One shopper called it a “new must-have,” adding, “Definitely de-puffed my eyes after first week! And after 2 weeks my dark circles were barley there! Love this tool so much!”

Another shopper added, “I absolutely love this product! I usually have really big bags & puffiness under my eyes. However, as soon as I apply it in the morning, the bags & puffiness pretty much disappear and the skin under my eyes is left bright.”

