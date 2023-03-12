Donald Trump Is Reportedly Planning on Leaking Bombshell Letters from This British Royal Family Member in His New Book

In case you didn’t know, Former President Donald Trump is releasing another book by April 25, and this one is bringing in a lot of high-profile figures into the mix. This book isn’t an autobiography or another business-based guide, it’s a book of letters he’s gotten over the years. In Letters to Trump, a lot of figures’ letters to him will be seen in the public eye — including past ones from Princess Diana.

Per Newsweek, many sources are claiming these letters have the potential to cause “embarrassment,” with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams saying, “It is possible that [the letter] might contain embarrassing material, though it is highly unlikely they will contain anything compromising as [Diana] apparently viewed him with disdain.”

Along with Diana, letters from Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Queen Elizabeth II, and Kim Jong Un are said to also be in the upcoming book. But many are interested to see what Diana wrote to the former President.

In 2022, the biography The King: The Life of Charles III claimed that Trump had “aggressively pursued” Diana after she and King Charles III divorced in 1996, and it’s not the only one.

Journalist Selena Scott wrote back in 2015 for the Sunday Times per People, “He bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers, each worth hundreds of pounds. Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife. As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”

Diana and Trump met back in the 1990s, since they ran in the same social circle and would bump into one another through charity functions. He’s made vulgar comments about her in the past and even wrote in his 1997 book The Art of the Comeback, “I only have one regret in the women department—that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer.”

Related story Tucker Carlson's Private Text Messages About Donald Trump Are Harsher Than We Could Have Ever Imagined

The book is set to be released in a little over a month, and truly, no one knows what to expect.

Before you go, click here to see all of our favorite photos of Princess Diana.

