Katie Holmes Channeled Euphoria Vibes in This Moody Promo for Her New Project

Katie Holmes’ new snapshot on her Instagram shows she is the Queen of moody and Euphoria-esque snapshots!

On March 10, the Miss. Meadows star uploaded a seriously colorful snapshot to her Instagram with the caption, “#bts RARE OBJECTS In theaters and on demand April 14 @briesarawelch Photo by @jessekorman.”

In the photo, we see Holmes and stylist Brie Welch looking so chic in the behind-the-scenes snapshot, with purple lighting throughout and metallic balloons going through the air. Holmes is channeling some serious Euphoria vibes as she rocks intricate eye makeup, a sweetheart-necklined dress, and a sparkling, thick fishnet shawl.

(For those that don’t know, Euphoria is the hit HBO Max show that follows a group of teenagers struggling with love, addiction, and finding their place in the world. Along with the relatable script, many adore it for the intricate makeup and moody lighting that’s very reminiscent of this snapshot Holmes posted!)

Rare Objects is not only directed by Holmes, but she is one of the leads! Set to come out on April 14, it follows a young woman trying to rebuild her life with the help of friends she meets at an antique shop, but her traumatic past is hindering her in more ways than one.

Yes, we’re marking our calendars too!

Back to Holmes: she previously said she loves to experiment with bolder fashion, telling Elle, “I try lots of different things. I’m not scared of certain looks. [But] I really feel like if you don’t feel comfortable, don’t do it. You should wear what you feel comfortable with, and be confident in yourself, and know that what you like is enough, and you look great and own it.”

