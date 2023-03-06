Kerry Washington Honored This Legendary Singer With Her Showstopping Red Dress for the American Black Film Festival Honors

Kerry Washington never fails to make jaws drop with her fashion, but this newest look is truly something special. Not only did Washington channel a certain legendary singer, but she wore her exact dress from a 1990s award show. Any guesses? Alright, we’ll tell you: she rocked Whitney Houston’s iconic red dress!

On the night of March 5, all eyes were on the Scandal star when she stepped out to the red carpet for the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood. While Washington always looks stunning in a daring, colorful look, this one is especially magical because it’s the same dress Houston first wore the look at the BET Walk of Fame Awards gala in 1996.

See the photos below:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Styled by Law Roach, Washington stepped out in this red velvet-wrapped gown from Marc Bouwer’s archives, and as we said, it was previously worn by the legendary Houston. The Thicker Than Water author also wore matching heels, fiery-red nails from Kim Truong, and sparkling jewelry throughout.

As for her makeup, she rocked a black smokey eye and a soft, red and nude-tinted lip stain makeup artist Carola Gonzalez. Along with that, she got those beautiful shiny waves courtesy of stylist Larry Sims.

While everyone was so entranced by her red carpet look, no one was more excited than Washington. On the same night, she uploaded a TikTok video to her Instagram with the caption, “No lies told. Whitney Houston’s ACTUAL @marcbouwer dress she wore in 1996 😱. Sooooooo incredibly special. #ABFFAwards here I come! ❤️❤️❤️”

In the video, we see star dancing around, responding to the question, “What’s cooler than wearing Whitney Houston’s dress?” by saying the line from Houston’s song, “I Have Nothing.”

