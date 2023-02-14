Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Channels Her Mom’s Iconic Style & Confidence in This Adorable Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Serena Williams is a confident superstar, but it seems her five-year-old daughter is already following in her footsteps in that department. On Feb 13, through Olympia’s Instagram page @olympiaohanian, her parents posted a darling photo of her with the simple caption, “✨.”

In the photo, we see Olympia looking so confident and sassy as she poses in a pastel green dress, which she paired with black sandals. At only five, she’s already so stylish, like her mama!

Safe to say, fans were also freaking out about how much the little fashionista is growing up, saying things in the comments like “Oh my gush she is to to cute. Growing up so fast.” and “She is such a cutie 💓. You can see her confidence and her gentle sweetness..and so very smart. She will do her own thing..whatever that is..with grace and grit, determination and love ❤️.” (Well said!)

The legendary tennis player and The Adventures of Qai Qai author met Ohanian back in 2015, getting engaged less than two years later in Dec. 2016. Williams and the Reddit co-founder then married in 2017 in New Orleans, and later that same year, Williams gave birth to their daughter Olympia, 5.

In a recent interview with E News, Williams talked about how she hopes her daughter learns a lot from her tennis career. “I hope she realizes that I was pretty good at my job and the hard work that it takes to be good at it,” she said. “So, that’s what I would hope, just taking away the hard work and the excellence that you have to put your body through and the discipline that you also have to put your body through.”

