Jodie Turner-Smith Took Everyone’s Breath Away in This Daringly High-Slit Silver Gown at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Everyone, get ready: Jodie Turner-Smith has done it again by arriving in a seriously gorgeous red carpet look we won’t be forgetting about any time soon.

On Feb 11, the Anne Boleyn star was one of many stars who arrived in style at the 2023 BRIT Awards in The O2 Area. However, Turner-Smith truly was one of the few stars who stole the show in her head-turning, dazzling dress. See the photos below:

In the photos, we see Turner-Smith channeling her inner disco Queen in this cutout, super-high-slit silver gown from Zuhair Murad‘s Ready to Wear Spring 2023 collection (which was tailored to perfection by Nylander Couture!) She paired the dazzling look with pearl jewelry from Chopard jewels and matching silver strappy heels.

Along with that, she made her makeup and hair just as show-stopping. She used her iconic pink blush to add that glowing flush, which paired perfectly with her glossed lips. However, the real star of the show in her makeup routine was her colorful eye makeup, where she mixed shiny green and blue hues together, along with black eyeliner to make 1970s-inspired makeup that knocked out socks off. As for her hair, she stopped everyone in her tracks with her voluminous hair that highlighted her 4A curls.

Is it any shock that Turner-Smith rocked this red carpet? Because, let’s face it, she always comes in something sensational on the red carpet.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Turner-Smith talked about her personal style on and off the red carpet, saying, “In my everyday style I like to be comfy, if occasionally a little extra, but I love getting to perform through clothes on a red carpet. I’m a huge fashion fan so it’s just a really fun opportunity to show your personality. I also really love to showcase Black designers who are often not as known.”

