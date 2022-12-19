Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Prove They’re in the Christmas Spirit With These Picturesque & Loved-Up Holiday Photos

Not only are Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrating the holiday season in style, but they’re doing it in such a classy place. No, we’re not talking about their newly renovated 1930s mansion, we’re talking about the White House!

On Dec 15, the New Girl star uploaded a stunning snapshot of her and Scott with the caption, “Feeling extra festive at the #WhiteHouseChristmas in this custom @shoprhode dress. ❤️🎄✨.”

In the holiday card-Esque snapshot, we see the two looking so in love with one another, with Scott rocking his iconic jean and button-down combination and Deschanel wowing in a black-and-red checkered custom Rhode dress.

A couple of days prior, she shared another photo of the two in front of the White House, dolled up to the max for the White House Christmas celebration. She posted the pic with the caption, “Tune in to watch a very merry White House Christmas special airing at 6pm ET/PT today on @HGTV and available to stream on @discovery+. 🎁 #WhiteHouseChristmas.”

In this photo, the two are cozying up to one another, with Deschanel in a black trench coat this time as they stand in front of the White House.

This will be Scott and Deschanel’s third holiday season together since they started dating in 2020 after meeting during an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Since then, they’ve been traveling the world, gushing about each other in interviews, and decorating their dream home together for their blended family. Related story Zooey Deschanel Gushes About What Makes Jonathan Scott ‘An Amazing Stepdad’

Along with that, they never fail to tell the world how happy and in love the pair are. Back in June 2021, Deschanel told HollywoodLife how supported she feels with Scott, saying, “We’re just very supportive. He’s just so nice and so kind. I always feel that he’s really there for me, and it just makes me want to always reciprocate that, and I’m very appreciative. He’s a wonderful person.”

Before you go, click here to see which US presidents have done tree lighting ceremonies over the years:

