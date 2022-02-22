8 Duvets & Comforters That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Punxsutawney Phil might’ve predicted six more weeks of winter, but we have a hunch that it’ll be chilly for a lot longer. So, if you don’t already have an ultra-warm comforter to add to your bed, now’s a better time than any to do so. Think of a comforter as the design-equivalent to your favorite sweater: this stylish layer will make you feel nice and toasty without the skin-drying, budget-breaking effects of cranking your heater all the way up to full blast.

But, while an insulating comforter is a winter essential, finding the right one for your needs isn’t as cut-and-dry as you might think. Not only do you have to find a layer that matches your home decor and shopping allowance, but you’ll also have to think about what’s on the inside. Case in point: fill. Feathers might’ve reigned supreme for decades, but a new assortment of down alternatives offer hypoallergenic and eco-friendly options. It’s also worth checking on the fill power, which quantifies a comforter’s fluff factor. (Read: the higher the fill power number, the cozier and warmer it typically is.)

So, where to start? To help streamline your search, we’ve scoured the market for the very best comforter that will keep you warm this winter and beyond. Sweet dreams!

Casper Down Alternative Duvet

Image: Casper. Image: Casper.

Though down has been long regarded as the ultimate fill for comforters, it’s made with animal products, which may not be ideal for anyone with allergies or personal objections. That’s where Casper comes in. The brand might be touted as the “it” mattress brand; however, its expansion into bedding was designed with only the sweetest of dreams in mind. Casper’s down alternative duvet is filled with recyclable polyester, this layer offers a hypoallergenic way to keep you warm. The comforter also has a TENCEL Lyocell fiber shell, so you’ll stay warm without overheating. And, thanks to its two weight options—lightweight and mid-weight—you can find the best one for your snoozing needs.

Down Alternative Duvet $179.10 Buy now Sign Up

Bed Bath and Beyond Sherpa Reversible Comforter

Image: Bed Bath & Beyond. Image: Bed Bath & Beyond.

Take your comfort level to the next level with the help of Bed Bath and Beyond’s reversible comforter. Decked out with a polyester filling, this layer is reminiscent of a down alternative—not to mention its OEKO-TEX certified. As if its sustainability factor isn’t enough of a draw, you’ll love its plush sherpa exterior, which will make you feel like you’re snuggled up on cloud nine. (Even better? This cozy layer is available in four colors, making it easy on the eyes, too.)

Sherpa Reversible Full/Queen Comforter in Coconut Milk $50 Buy now Sign Up

Brooklinen Down Comforter

Image: Brooklinen. Image: Brooklinen.

Looking for a classic comforter that can hold up nicely over time? You can’t go wrong with Brooklinen. The direct-to-consumer company is known for making high-quality bedding minus the markup—and its down comforter is no exception. This option uses premium down clusters and feathers sourced from Canada, plus it has a fill power of 650. (In other words, this pick is cozy.) But, what makes this layer a top contender is its versatility. Not only does this comforter come in various sizes, but it also is available in three weights. Brooklinen’s lightweight version is perfect for hot sleepers, while the all-season option can be used year-round. And, if you really want to stay warm this winter? Reach for the ultra-warm comforter.

Down Comforter $339.15 Buy now Sign Up

APSMILE Heavyweight Goose Feathers Down Comforter

Image: APSMILE. Image: APSMILE.

With more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6/5 rating on the site, APSMILE’s comforter

is practically the bedding-equivalent to a winter parka. Made with a fluffy interior—75 percent waterfowl feathers and 25 percent down, to be exact—this comforter has a whopping 750 fill power. But, if you’re worried about overheating in the early hours of the morning, don’t: the quilting in a baffle box format distributes the filling evenly, so you won’t have to sweat it. (Literally.)

APSMILE Queen Size Heavyweight Goose Feathers Down Comforter $179 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Parachute Down Duvet Insert

Image: Parachute Home. Image: Parachute Home.

If you want to dress up your bedding, you might want to consider a duvet, which comprises an insert and decorative cover. That said, finding a duvet cover that will keep you warm during those frigid winter nights is a tall order. Fortunately, Parachute’s Down Duvet Insert ticks off all of the boxes and then some. This layer uses top-tier, all-natural European materials—85 percent down and 15 feather down—to get the job done in style. With 750 fill power and a sateen shell, this option will keep you warm, yet it’s slim enough to fit inside a duvet cover. The best of both worlds? We certainly think so.

Down Duvet Insert $259+ Buy now Sign Up

Eddie Bauer All Season Duck Down Comforter

Image: Eddie Bauer. Image: Eddie Bauer.

Snuggling up in a down comforter is all bliss until you feel the layer’s filling move and slump into an awkward, hard-to-reach corner. Enter Eddie Bauer’s all-season comforter, which was designed with every sleeper’s tiny annoyance and concern in mind. The magic behind this pick lies in its LockShift box construction, which keeps the filling in place and maximizes your fluff factor. The duck feather interior and 600 fill power makes it possible to keep you warm sans radiator. And, if the use of animal products is met with a bit of trepidation, you might take some comfort in knowing that the fill is certified traceable and responsibly sourced under the Responsible Down Standard.

All Season Duck Down Comforter $229.99 Buy now Sign Up

Latitude Run ​​Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter

Image: Latitude Run. Image: Latitude Down.

Currently, Latitude Run’s comforter has more than 11,000 positive reviews and a near perfect score on Wayfair—and for good reason. With a fill weight of 275 grams per square meter (or gsm), this layer will make shivering slumbers a thing of the past. Not only does its down alternative filling make this pick hypoallergenic, but it’s also available in four hues, offering a fun pop of color. And, to make the offer even more enticing, it’s machine-washable so you can keep it in tip-top shape.

Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter $36.79 Buy now Sign Up

LINENSPA All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter

Image: LINENSPA. Image: LINENSPA.

In case you didn’t get the memo, a great winter comforter doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. With more than 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this comforter

has it all. A hefty, 300 gsm? Check. A hypoallergenic polyfill? Of course. The plush feel of a microfiber shell? You bet. An affordable price point? That’s the best part. (It’s even reversible, so you can basically get two comforters for the price of one.)