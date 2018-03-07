Crate & Barrel is taking over the Land of Nod, that magical land known for its fun and creative kids furniture. On March 7, the chic-decor giant is going to rename the Land of Nod to Crate & Kids — and their stores are pretty much going to be turning kids rooms into playgrounds. If you are lucky enough to wander into one of their newly remodeled stores, you'll be able to try out all of the kids furniture, fun bedding and other decor (even if that means jumping on some of the beds, shhhh.)

This exciting new addition is available to shop online today — and will be in more than 40 stores across the country starting at the beginning of April. Sure, a month seems like a really long time to wait for that all that in-store bed-testing, but we'll bet it'll be worth it.

Here's a preview of what will be available online and in stores at Crate & Kids. Are you planning an entire room revamp yet?