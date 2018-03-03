Parenting

10 Books to Read With Your Kids During Women's History Month

by Caitlin Flynn
Mar 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Kids' books that teach about women's history
Image: Simon & Schuster, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Scholastic, Hachette, Penguin Random House, Getty Images/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

The future is female — but that wouldn't be the case if countless woman trailblazers hadn't paved the way by giving us a voice, the right to vote and so much more.

There's never a wrong time to teach your kids about all the badass women who have changed the world throughout history. But March is Women's History Month, so it's the perfect opportunity to start the conversation — and then continue it for the rest of the year and beyond. 

One of the most effective ways to educate children is through books that are simultaneously informative and engaging. The real struggle is narrowing down the book list, so we've put together a starter pack for you — because you'll want to pay equal attention to centuries-old icons like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the lesser-known (but just as important) game-changers like Jazz Jennings or modern marvels like the Notorious RBG.

Don't know where to start? Here are our picks, from picture books to young-adult nonfiction. 


1 /10: 'Elizabeth Leads The Way' — Written by Tanya Lee Stone, Illustrated by Rebecca Gibbon

Elizabeth Leads the Way Cover
Image: Macmillan

2 /10: 'Brave Girl' — Written by Michelle Markel, Illustrated by Melissa Sweet

Brave Girl Cover
Image: HarperCollins

3 /10: 'I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark' — Written by Debbie Levy, Illustrated by Elizabeth Baddeley

I Dissent Cover
Image: Simon & Schuster

4 /10: 'Sonia Sotomayor: A Judge Grows in the Bronx' — Written by Jonah Winter, Illustrated by Edel Rodriguez

Sonia Sotomayor Cover
Image: Simon & Schuster

5 /10: 'Let It Shine' — Written by Andrea Davis Pinkney, Illustrated by Stephen Alcorn

Let It Shine Cover
Image: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

6 /10: 'Ladies of Liberty' — Written by Cokie Roberts, Illustrated by Diane Goode

Ladies of Liberty Cover
Image: HarperCollins

7 /10: 'Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You' — Written by Marley Dias

Marley Dias Gets It Done Cover
Image: Scholastic

8 /10: 'I Am Malala — Written by Malala Yousafzai With Christina Lamb

I Am Malala Cover
Image: Hachette

9 /10: 'Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen' — Written by Jazz Jennings

Being Jazz Cover
Image: Penguin Random House

10 /10: 'A Woman in the House (and Senate)' — Written by Ilene Cooper

A Woman in the House & Senate Cover
Image: Abrams

