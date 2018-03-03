The future is female — but that wouldn't be the case if countless woman trailblazers hadn't paved the way by giving us a voice, the right to vote and so much more.

There's never a wrong time to teach your kids about all the badass women who have changed the world throughout history. But March is Women's History Month, so it's the perfect opportunity to start the conversation — and then continue it for the rest of the year and beyond.

One of the most effective ways to educate children is through books that are simultaneously informative and engaging. The real struggle is narrowing down the book list, so we've put together a starter pack for you — because you'll want to pay equal attention to centuries-old icons like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the lesser-known (but just as important) game-changers like Jazz Jennings or modern marvels like the Notorious RBG.

Don't know where to start? Here are our picks, from picture books to young-adult nonfiction.



