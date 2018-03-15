For many parents, a subscription box is the gift that keeps on giving. And if they just recently welcomed a baby? Well, then they deserve a million boxes of treats.

The options are endless. Want a box of diapers and wipes delivered to your door every month? No problem. Looking for baby toys to nurture your tot's development through play? Done. Planning to start a stellar library for your little bookworm? Sure thing. Or maybe you're just into the idea of getting a few surprises to inject a little fun into your parenting journey. Yep, there's a box for that too.

With so many baby subscription boxes to choose from, it can be a little daunting to know where to start. So here are some of our top picks, whatever your wish list/budget/diaper supply situation — and they all get the thumbs-up from parents, of course.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2018.