14 Parenting Moments That Defined 2017

Well, we've made it this far. No matter how you feel about 2017 (ugh), there’s one indisputable fact we can all agree on: It’s almost over. That means this is a great time to look back and reflect on the biggest and most memorable pregnancy and parenting stories of the year, right?

And there were a lot of them. From Beyoncé’s stunning pregnancy announcement photo (twins!) to George and Amal Clooney’s baby news (twins!) to Kate and Will’s latest pregnancy (will it be twins?!), there was a lot of celebrity baby news for everyone to get excited about. And let’s not forget the stories that made us laugh (we’re looking at you, BBC dad and April the Giraffe spoof) and happy-ugly cry (thank you, Pink, for your amazing acceptance speech at the VMAs).

So here, presented in roughly chronological order, are 14 headline-making parenting moments that mattered in 2017. Read on for badass celeb moms, gender-free baby IDs, flushable pregnancy tests, dads with postpartum depression and all those twins.