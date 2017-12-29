Parenting

14 Parenting Moments That Defined 2017

by Erika Janes
Dec 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Well, we've made it this far. No matter how you feel about 2017 (ugh), there’s one indisputable fact we can all agree on: It’s almost over. That means this is a great time to look back and reflect on the biggest and most memorable pregnancy and parenting stories of the year, right?

And there were a lot of them. From Beyoncé’s stunning pregnancy announcement photo (twins!) to George and Amal Clooney’s baby news (twins!) to Kate and Will’s latest pregnancy (will it be twins?!), there was a lot of celebrity baby news for everyone to get excited about. And let’s not forget the stories that made us laugh (we’re looking at you, BBC dad and April the Giraffe spoof) and happy-ugly cry (thank you, Pink, for your amazing acceptance speech at the VMAs).

So here, presented in roughly chronological order, are 14 headline-making parenting moments that mattered in 2017. Read on for badass celeb moms, gender-free baby IDs, flushable pregnancy tests, dads with postpartum depression and all those twins.

1 /14: Women's March

Parents took their kids to the Women’s March on Washington

A lot of people were mad as hell after the election, largely due to statements then-President-elect Trump made and positions he took during his campaign that many saw as anti-woman and generally offensive. But on Jan. 21, 2017, they donned pink pussy hats, made powerful posters and marched — in Washington, D.C., and at sister events across the country and around the world — to make their voices heard. And they didn’t march alone. Everyone was welcome at the Women's March, from the queer to the disabled to the breastfeeding to the, well, babies — and for many parents, these marches were a powerful opportunity to show said kids just what activism (and democracy) looks like.

2 /14: Beyoncé's pregnancy

Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement photo was everything — and Instagram agreed

We called Beyoncé’s "ohmygodthisisreallyhappeningandit’sTWINS" pregnancy announcement the first good news of 2017 when it broke the internet in February. And we were right. The insanely beautiful flower-altar-green-veil-maroon-bra-blue-undies visual goodness has been liked more than 11 million times to date — making it the year’s most-liked Insta post and surprising exactly no one. She’s Queen Bey for a reason, people.

3 /14: BBC dad

Two Words: BBC Dad

Has anything ever been as funny and cringeworthy at the same time as the viral video of professor Robert E. Kelly’s two kids crashing his BBC interview last March? Kelly’s reaction may not have been one for the record books (although many a work-from-home parent could relate), but we did love his adorable, confident little girl in her yellow sweater; his stroller-rolling baby; the way his wife slid into the office, Risky Business-style, to do damage control; and all of the hilarious memes and parodies the video has inspired since.

4 /14: Gender-free baby ID

A baby was issued a gender-free government ID card

In what the Gender-Free ID Coalition called a world first, a Canadian baby named Searyl Atli Doty, who was born in November of 2016, received a genderless government ID card from the British Columbia Medical Services Plan in April. Baby Searyl’s card simply reads, “Sex: U” (possibly for “unspecified” or “unknown”). And it's about time.

5 /14: April the Giraffe

April the Giraffe’s gestation period was pretty much the most-watched pregnancy ever

And you thought Beyoncé’s pregnancy was a media sensation. We pretty much lived for every live-streamed moment of April the Giraffe’s pregnancy. Her very long pregnancy. And in addition to (finally) giving birth on April 15, April also spawned this amazing parody video.

6 /14: Serena Williams

Serena Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams may have accidentally announced her 20-weeks-along pregnancy news on Snapchat on April 19, but what really got people talking was what the math meant: The tennis champ was actually pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January. Proof (not that we needed it) that preggos are badass.

7 /14: George & Amal welcome twins

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins (and a bunch of other celebs did too)

Hollywood’s other set of basically royal twins arrived when George and Amal Clooney welcomed Ella and Alexander on June 6. Proving they’re wonderful and witty parents right from the start, the Clooneys issued this statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days." Other new celeb parents-of-twins include Jaime Pressly, Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Eklund, celeb fitness trainer Shaun T and most recently, Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias

8 /14: PPD & dads

A celeb dad spoke out about paternal postpartum depression

Postpartum depression isn’t just a mom thing — and OutDaughtered star and dad of quint girls Adam Busby helped open up the PPD conversation for all parents when he revealed on the TLC show that he too suffered from postpartum depression

9 /14: Pink at the VMAs

Pink was #MomGoals with her VMAs speech

We’ve always loved Pink’s live-by-your-own-rules style, and she took it next-level when she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs in August. Pink’s VMAs speech put self-empowerment and family — specifically her daughter Willow — first, as she told her girl (and all girls) that you don’t have to present feminine to be beautiful. Best line: “Baby girl, we don’t change.”

10 /14: Royal baby news

The royal family announced big baby news

The former Kate Middleton is basically always rumored to be pregnant, but on Sept. 4, Kensington Palace confirmed the news after the Duchess of Cambridge had to cancel an engagement due to suffering — once again — from hyperemesis gravidarum. One thing's for sure: We have a lot of living vicariously to do. 

11 /14: Kim Kardashian West & surrogacy

Kim Kardashian West shined the spotlight on surrogacy

Given Kim Kardashian West’s previous pregnancy-related health issues, it was no surprise when rumors started swirling about a third baby being carried by a gestational surrogate — and Kardashian confirmed those rumors in September. And while she raised some eyebrows by not inviting her surrogate to her baby shower, Kardashian also talked about her desire to know the woman carrying her and Kanye West’s baby, telling The Real, "You could do it totally anonymously. You could go that route and I just felt like I wanted whoever's carrying my baby, like, what if they weren't a fan of me or my husband and what if they didn't want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be, like, proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her."

12 /14: PSA: Gay parents are great

We already knew this, but a massive study found that kids of gay parents are awesome, duh

ICYMI: In November came the news that “a new, massive review of data from the National Health Interview Surveys from 2013 through 2015 again shows that kids of homosexual parents experience no greater emotional or psychological difficulties when compared with kids of heterosexual parents,” according to Newsweek.  The findings were published in the Journal of Child Development. Can we all just accept this and move on now?

13 /14: U.S. uterine transplant

A baby was born to a uterine transplant patient

File this under amazing medical news: A mother who received a uterus transplant gave birth to a baby at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. It’s the first time this has happened in the U.S., but it won't be the last.

14 /14: Flushable pregnancy test

A flushable pregnancy test got FDA approval

The whole peeing-on-a-plastic-stick routine isn’t a thing of the past quite yet, but we are one step closer to that future thanks to the December news that a flushable pregnancy test from Lia Diagnostics has received FDA approval. It’s expected to be available for sale online in mid-2018.