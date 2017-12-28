Your Child's 2018 Horoscope

Do you have a creative little Cancer on your hands? Or a pint-size Scorpio fireball? You already know the kids in your life were "designed" by the stars... or something like that. But did you know you can use your kid's zodiac signs to help make their — and your — year ahead happier, smoother and more fun?

Depending on what day of the year your child made their great entrance, the various planets and their degrees can predict the central themes of kiddo's next 12 months — and yours as a parent — while offering you both some fun clues into what your child might enjoy, struggle with and be curious about in 2018. Unsure of how to read the stars yourself Fret not, because astrologer Kim Tigar (yep, we're related) has the inside ‘scope ahead.