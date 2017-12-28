Parenting

Your Child's 2018 Horoscope

by Lindsay Tigar
Dec 28, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Do you have a creative little Cancer on your hands? Or a pint-size Scorpio fireball? You already know the kids in your life were "designed" by the stars... or something like that. But did you know you can use your kid's zodiac signs to help make their — and your — year ahead happier, smoother and more fun?

Depending on what day of the year your child made their great entrance, the various planets and their degrees can predict the central themes of kiddo's next 12 months — and yours as a parent — while offering you both some fun clues into what your child might enjoy, struggle with and be curious about in 2018. Unsure of how to read the stars yourself Fret not, because astrologer Kim Tigar (yep, we're related) has the inside ‘scope ahead.

1 /12: Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your Child's 2018 Horoscope: Aries
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

1/12 :Aries: March 21 – April 19

As the wrangler of an Aries baby — the energy-filled ram of the zodiac — you already know there’s nothing this kid can’t do. This year, though, Tigar says it’s a great time to channel that hyper spirit with plenty of opportunities to connect with nature. Thanks to the fresh air and the ways the planets orbit, kiddo will find a focus outdoors they wouldn’t find at home.

“This year, activities like hiking and exploring nature will appeal to your Aries child,” Tigar explains. It’s also a time when Aries will take stock of who they are, allowing for a bit of creativity to flow into their typically stubborn attitude. “Encourage them to take pride in who they are as an individual and let them be in charge and decide how to earn their allowance,” Tigar adds.

Birthday gift idea: ant farm

2 /12: Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your Child's 2018 Horoscope: Taurus
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

2/12 :Taurus: April 20 – May 20

While your hard-headed bull of a kid definitely has a way of sticking to their guns and holding steadfast to their beliefs, they can sometimes be dismissive of others. Tigar says this year will be one of transformation for them, as they’ll experience sudden flashes of insight and intuition. This makes for the ideal time to turn the constant interviewing in their direction. “Ask them about their dreams and what they think the dreams mean. Their creative genius will be strong this year,” she says.

It’ll also be a time when school-age Taurus children will turn their attention to friendships instead of spending so much time in their heads, giving you the opportunity to teach them about the value of these types of relationships and how they can be fair to other people.

Birthday gift idea: dream journal

3 /12: Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your Child's 2018 Horoscope: Gemini
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

3/12 :Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your already free-spirited, ever-curious Gemini baby might surprise you even more in 2018. Tigar explains they’ll have a stronger desire to be social this year. Instead of spending time whimsically dreaming, they'll want to attend more playdates and birthday parties. That’ll give them the chance to connect with new faces and build friendships that extend far beyond their childhood.

It’s also a year when school-age Gemini children will be intrigued by money. “Be open to discussions about investment options and ways to be more financially responsible, like opening a bank account for a new bike or a new car or college tuition in the future,” Tigar recommends.

Birthday gift idea: personalized piggy bank or matching friendship necklaces

4 /12: Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Your Child's 2018 Horoscope: Cancer
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

4/12 :Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Sensitive and caring from the moment they graced the Earth, your typically impulsive child might be a bit more level-headed this year. As Tigar notes, Cancer kiddos will be curious about career options and may ask more questions about their future, college and how to make their dreams a reality. This might incite more creativity in their play, as Tigar explains they’ll work out their own thoughts via art, writing or other outlets.

“Creativity and fun are highlighted this year, so break out the paints and colored pencils and turn them loose,” she suggests.

Birthday gift idea: art set

5 /12: Leo: July 23 – Aug. 22

Your Child's 2018 Horoscope: Leo
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

5/12 :Leo: July 23 – Aug. 22

Your tiny lion is already bold, but in 2018, they’ll learn how to blaze their own trails and listen to the roar that makes them unique.

“Leo children are feeling especially intuitive this year, so encourage them to speak or write down their feelings,” she recommends.

It’s also a time when your Leo kiddo can feel a bit out of whack, making a schedule that much more important. Tigar also adds giving them more responsibility as they build their confidence can be positive. Washing dishes, helping with the dog and looking out for siblings will showcase their strengths.

Birthday gift idea: journal or planner

6 /12: Virgo: Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

Your Child's Horoscope for 2018: Virgo
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

6/12 :Virgo: Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

Don’t be surprised if your Virgo dude or dudette wants to spend more time with you this year, as Tigar says these late-August to September babies will be more intrigued by home dynamics in 2018.

“Family roles will be observed and questioned, so expect questions like, ‘Who is in charge and why?’ and ‘Who cleans the house and why?’ and ‘Why do people get married?'” she explains. Interacting with siblings and other children in the neighborhood is highlighted, so open your backyard to an impromptu soccer game or hide-and-seek. This encourages participation in community events, which is important for Virgos too.

Birthday gift idea: experience gift, like a party they plan for others

7 /12: Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Your Child's Horoscope for 2018: Libra
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

7/12 :Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Though your fair-minded and spirited child is all about balance, this year, they might be more inquisitive than normal. About what? Everything! As Tigar says, they might be intrigued by everything from romantic relationships to how to earn money, so encourage their questions and be prepared to be an example.

“Take Your Child to Work Day will be a hit with the Libras. Curiosity about relationships is highlighted this year, so parents should be careful of interactions in front of their sensitive Libra, as these are seed-planting times for future expectations in relationships,” Tigar explains.

Birthday gift ideas: age-appropriate books about relationships or fun, kid-friendly financial workbooks

8 /12: Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

Your Child's Horoscope for 2018: Scorpio
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

8/12 :Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

Typically a tad on the moody side, you might be pleasantly surprised by a newfound attitude in your Scorpio rugrat. As Tigar explains, in 2018, Scorpio kiddos will be especially upbeat, optimistic and cheerful.

“Encourage fun and play and take them out for some outdoor activities and let them romp. Their curiosity and creativity are fueled with short trips, like the zoo, amusement parks and go-cart races,” she adds.

Birthday gift idea: laser tag set

9 /12: Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

Your Child's Horoscope for 2018: Sagittarius
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

9/12 :Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

During this past lap around the sun, your Sagittarius child might have felt even less than lackluster. Since added responsibilities and lessons about discipline were rampant in their chart, they might have experienced added stress, but in 2018, that will all change.

Tigar says the new focus will be toward encouraging their self-esteem via play. “Building blocks, Legos or building a treehouse together are perfect for this year,” she says. “Encourage their imagination by at-home activities where creativity abounds.”

Birthday gift idea: any sort of puzzle

10 /12: Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

Your Child's Horoscope for 2018: Capricorn
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

10/12 :Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

Ever wish you could nudge your babe into the spotlight? You won’t have to push your Capricorn cutie too far this year. Tigar explains their natural leadership style will come into full effect in 2018. It’s important for you to encourage their inklings and foster their abilities.

“Running for class president, auditioning for the lead in a school play or starting a babysitting business are some great ideas to explore,” she says.

You can also channel their confidence-building quest with athletic and outdoor pursuits, like rock climbing, trail running or bike riding. In other words, it’s a year for adventure!

Birthday gift idea: a new bike

11 /12: Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

Your Child's Horoscope for 2018: Aquarius
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

11/12 :Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows
Be sensitive to your Aquarian child’s desire to be a little more private this year. Tigar explains they’ll want to be more behind-the-scenes than usual, exploring their emotions and channeling their feelings through creative mediums instead of communicating with others.

“This year, there is a rich abundance of intuition, and dreams will be especially vivid. Home and family will bring opportunities for unusual expressions of brilliance, like writing and acting in their own play for family members,” she explains.

Birthday gift idea: costumes or an at-home stage

12 /12: Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20

Your Child's Horoscope for 2018: Pisces
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

12/12 :Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20

If you’re the caretaker of the fish of the zodiac, you already know your squirmy child definitely has a way of being theatrical. We hate to break it to you, but you can expect even more drama this year as they tune into their inner actor. As a way for them to outwardly process changes, it’s a positive shift, but one you should channel into school performances or plays.

“Going to the movies or watching one together at home is a must in 2018. Explore career-prep opportunities in acting, cinema or Broadway,” Tigar says. “Singing or dancing lessons will feed their soul.”

Birthday gift ideas: movie tickets