8 Gifts for Every Millennial Parent Type

No matter what type of millennial parent you have in your life — or whether you are one too — it’s nice to remind them that even on those days when they can’t be bothered to put on anything more than an adult onesie, they’re still #nailing this parenting gig. Because being a mom or dad is a full-time job (you know, on top of that other job that actually pays via direct deposit). So it's important to approach parent gift giving by acknowledging every parent is a person — outside their kids and even their job. Regardless of whether the mom or dad you're shopping for is a retro fanatic, a wanderluster, a social media maven, a wine-loving yogi or all of the above, we've got some ideas for wrapped wonders that are just right.

Here, a look at the most interesting, wacky and useful gifts for every type of parent in 2017.