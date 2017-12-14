Justina Blakeney x Pottery Barn Kids Is Every Tiny Bohemian's Dream

Have you been a Justina Blakeney/The Jungalow/The New Bohemians stan for years and were just waiting for the opportunity to foist the designer's leafy, textile-heavy, boho-maximalist style upon the next generation of Jungalinos in your house? Well, today's your lucky day.



For its latest designer collaboration, Pottery Barn Kids teamed up with Blakeney for a boho-tot decor line that's debuting right this second. The collection — which includes lighting, furniture, storage and accessories — is adorned with Blakeney's trademark patterns and brights and is her first line created specifically with kids in mind.



Blakeney is a traveler, and her designs definitely reflect a global aesthetic. But she's also a mom — of 5-year-old daughter Ida and also, for the record, of 52 houseplants. So I had to ask her: How does she manage constant globe-trotting with tot? (Asking for a friend who is definitely not me. JK it's me.)



"My No. 1 tip for traveling with littles is: Bring Grandma," Blakeney laughs. "Ida's been to Europe three times, Mexico twice and just last week we took her to New York City for the first time! Traveling with kids certainly comes with some challenges, but it’s also really fun to see a familiar place through children’s eyes. It’s like seeing a place all over again... I gather so much inspiration from my travels. I find I’m most inspired when I’m in a foreign place and just slightly outside my comfort zone... I love to see how other cultures live, what they find to be beautiful, practical or indulgent. I love to compare and contrast and take a lot of inspiration from how other cultures express themselves through color and pattern, especially."



To find out just what Blakeney does with all that inspiration, click ahead for a sneak peek at her latest lookbook.