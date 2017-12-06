Parenting

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed

by Lindsey Hunter Lopez
Dec 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Weird Toys You Didn't Know Existed: Happy Bizarre Holidays to All
Image: Images: Target, Amazon, Toys R Us, Getty/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

They sell what? It does what? That’s what you’re about to ask yourself when you see these odd and hilarious toys. If you haven’t yet encountered these head-scratchers, you're in for a shock — and a good laugh. And if your kid catches a glimpse of them, you might be whined into purchasing a few. From dolls that poop weird colors and shapes to a bathroom piano keyboard (?!?) to a game about tasting mystery liquids, we found all the strangest toys on the market and rounded them up in one alarming slideshow.

Because you know what? Kids are weird. And apparently, they love unicorns and poop. If your little rascals want to spend their hard-earned allowance or waste a wishlist spot on some squishy foot beads or a Weird Al action figure, who are we to judge? So put that edible parasite kit into your Amazon cart and order away. (Just don’t get the Enchantimals. You’ll see.)

1 /18: Laboring dog Barbie set

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Newborn Pups Barbie Set | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Mattel

1/18 :Laboring dog Barbie set

2 /18: Poopin’ noodles

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin’ Noodles | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Hasbro Toy Shop

2/18 :Poopin’ noodles

3 /18: DIY zombie parasites

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Dr. Dreadful Zombies Parasite Lab | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Target

3/18 :DIY zombie parasites

4 /18: Squishy foot beads

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Orbeez Ultimate Soothing Spa | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Maya Toys

4/18 :Squishy foot beads

5 /18: Win fart tokens

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Doggie Doo Game | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Target

5/18 :Win fart tokens

6 /18: Human-animal hybrids

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Enchantimals Bree Bunny | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Amazon

6/18 :Human-animal hybrids

7 /18: Play-Doh teeth

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Play-Doh Doctor Drill ’n Fill Set | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Hasbro Toy Shop

7/18 :Play-Doh teeth

8 /18: Potty surprise

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Lalaloopsy Potty Surprise | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Amazon

8/18 :Potty surprise

9 /18: Savage stuffed animals

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Feisty Pets Glenda Glitterpoop | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Amazon

9/18 :Savage stuffed animals

10 /18: Mystery liquid extravaganza

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Mystery Liquid Extravaganza | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Hasbro Toy Shop

10/18 :Mystery liquid extravaganza

11 /18: Cats! Cats! Cats!

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | The Cat Game | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Target

11/18 :Cats! Cats! Cats!

12 /18: Grow a squishy character

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Smooshins Surprise Maker Kit | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Little Tikes

12/18 :Grow a squishy character

13 /18: Lil’ Weird Al

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Weird Al Yankovic White and Nerdy Action Figure | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Toys R Us

13/18 :Lil’ Weird Al

14 /18: Toilet sound machine

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Captain Underpants Toilet Sound Machine | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Target

14/18 :Toilet sound machine

15 /18: Edible rainbow poo

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Edible Rainbow Poo | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Toys R Us

15/18 :Edible rainbow poo

16 /18: Chewbacca chair

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Star Wars Chewbacca Upholstered Chair | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Toys R Us

16/18 :Chewbacca chair

17 /18: Flying Spider-Man ball

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Spider-Man UFO Heli Ball | Gift Guides 2017
Image: HobbyTron

17/18 :Flying Spider-Man ball

18 /18: Potty piano

Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed | Big Mouth Inc. Potty Piano | Gift Guides 2017
Image: Amazon

18/18 :Potty piano