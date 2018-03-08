25 Easter Basket Ideas for Kids of All Ages

Have the premade Easter baskets started popping up at your local grocery store/Target/what have you? Probably. Some are filled with chocolate only. Others are stuffed with cheap toys and dolls you know kids will tire of fast — and many are arbitrarily (and obnoxiously) gender-specific. Take our advice: Ditch these baskets. Instead, make your own tailored to exactly what your kids — be they tots or tweens or teens — actually want and like. Oh, and what you can actually afford.

From the unique and the trendy to the fun and functional, your kids definitely won't expect the Easter Bunny to be this cool. Plus, these legit Easter basket gifts will look really nice next to all that fake (or hey, if you're ambitious, real) grass and those tie-dyed eggs.

So read ahead and shop on. We've organized this basket gift guide by age — from younger kids up to teens.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.