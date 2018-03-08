Parenting

25 Easter Basket Ideas for Kids of All Ages

by Jessica Arnold
Mar 8, 2018 at 6:50 p.m. ET
earbuds, toys and stainless steel water bottle
Image: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

Have the premade Easter baskets started popping up at your local grocery store/Target/what have you? Probably. Some are filled with chocolate only. Others are stuffed with cheap toys and dolls you know kids will tire of fast — and many are arbitrarily (and obnoxiously) gender-specific. Take our advice: Ditch these baskets. Instead, make your own tailored to exactly what your kids — be they tots or tweens or teens — actually want and like. Oh, and what you can actually afford. 

From the unique and the trendy to the fun and functional, your kids definitely won't expect the Easter Bunny to be this cool. Plus, these legit Easter basket gifts will look really nice next to all that fake (or hey, if you're ambitious, real) grass and those tie-dyed eggs. 

So read ahead and shop on. We've organized this basket gift guide by age — from younger kids up to teens.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.

1 /23: Kinetic Sand

kinetic sand easter product photo
Image: UncommonGoods/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

1/23 :Kinetic Sand

2 /23: Shower Squids

shower squids easter basket items
Image: UncommonGoods/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

2/23 :Shower Squids

3 /23: Hexbug Nano Nitro 5-Pack

Hexbug Nano Nitro 5-Pack product photo
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

3/23 :Hexbug Nano Nitro 5-Pack

4 /23: Unique Legos

Lego minifigures sleepyhead, hot dog costume, pig costume
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

4/23 :Unique Legos

5 /23: Custom-Made Toy

drawing and custom plush toy
Image: PlishplushShop/Etsy/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

5/23 :Custom-Made Toy

6 /23: Colored Bath Drops

color bath dropz from Crayola
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

6/23 :Colored Bath Drops

7 /23: Hatchimals

Hatchimals Penguala pink and yellow
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

7/23 :Hatchimals

8 /23: DIY Kaleidoscope

Make Your Own Kaleidoscope Set
Image: UncommonGoods/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

8/23 :DIY Kaleidoscope

9 /23: Next-Level Rubik's Cube

next generation Rubik's Cube
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

9/23 :Next-Level Rubik's Cube

10 /23: Desktop Drum Set

Westminster desktop drum set
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

10/23 :Desktop Drum Set

11 /23: Scratch Map

scratch map at Uncommon Goods
Image: UncommonGoods/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

11/23 :Scratch Map

12 /23: Bacon Bandages

Accoutrements bacon strips bandages
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

12/23 :Bacon Bandages

13 /23: Nail Art Kit

Kiss Products Salon Secrets Starter Kit
Image: Walmart/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

13/23 :Nail Art Kit

14 /23: Polaroid Camera

Polaroid 300 Instant Camera
Image: Target/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

14/23 :Polaroid Camera

15 /23: Box of Questions

Melissa & Doug Slumber Party Box of Questions
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

15/23 :Box of Questions

16 /23: Gel Pens

Top Quality Gel Pens pack of 60
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

16/23 :Gel Pens

17 /23: Game of Phones

Game of Phones card game
Image: UncommonGoods/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

17/23 :Game of Phones

18 /23: Portable Charger

Anker PowerCore 13000 portable charger
Image: Anker/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

18/23 :Portable Charger

19 /23: Yoga Joes

Series 1 Yoga Joes in green
Image: Brogamats/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

19/23 :Yoga Joes

20 /23: 'Carve the Mark' by Veronica Roth

'Carve the Mark' book by Veronica Roth
Image: Barnes & Noble/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

20/23 :'Carve the Mark' by Veronica Roth

21 /23: Stainless Steel Water Bottle

S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

21/23 :Stainless Steel Water Bottle

22 /23: Laptop & Phone Stickers

iDecoz dessert reusable vinyl decal sticker sheet
Image: Amazon/Design: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows

22/23 :Laptop & Phone Stickers

23 /23: If You Love It, Pin It!

Easter basket ideas for every age Pinterest image
Image: SheKnows

23/23 :If You Love It, Pin It!