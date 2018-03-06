Parenting

12 St. Patrick's Day Coloring Pages to Print Out for Kids

by Kristine Cannon
Mar 6, 2018 at 6:07 p.m. ET
If you're of the artsy-and-crafty persuasion, maybe your home already has plenty of handmade four-leaf-clover garlands right about now. Oh, and you already helped the kids make a St. Patrick's Day table runner and maybe even a few DIY leprechaun hats. Well, fret not: The fun doesn't have to end there. When all else fails (or even before then), you can always turn to St. Patrick's Day coloring pages for a few more hours of creative fun.

This DIY coloring book has it all: plenty of leprechauns, rainbows, shamrocks and a pot of gold. It even has a shamrock matching game! And it's easy to assemble too. Just click the icon at the top right corner of each image to print each of the 12 pages, staple together and — boom — a coloring book perfect for St. Patrick's Day and beyond.

Grab the crayons, colored pencils and markers, and help kids bring the luck o' the Irish into your home.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.

1 /12: Follow the Rainbow

2 /12: A Leprechaun & His Gold

3 /12: Happy Leprechaun

4 /12: The Pot o' Gold

5 /12: Another Pot o' Gold

6 /12: Luck o' the Irish

7 /12: Four Leaf Clover

8 /12: Shamrock Matching Game

9 /12: Leprechaun With His Flute

10 /12: A Leprechaun Looking Snazzy

11 /12: Four Leaf Clover

12 /12: St. Patrick's Day Lyre

