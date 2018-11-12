Parenting

The Best Useful Gifts for the Mom Expecting Her 2nd (or 6th) Child

by Claire Gillespie
Nov 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET
gifts-for-the-second-time-mom
Image: SoundBub. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

Finding the perfect gift for a mom who's expecting her second (or third or fourth or — *gulp* — fifth or more) child can be tough. She probably already has all the newborn necessities, like a crib and a high chair and whatnot, plus a million other things she never really needed in the first place. She'll most likely have boxes of baby clothes at the ready for the new arrival. And with yet another child in the house taking up all the space with its tiny body, she won't thank you for duplicate items — or really anything that's not pulling its weight in terms of making her life easier.

That said, you don't have to go for a practical gift as long as you think outside the box and get her something special (and not-too-space-consuming) that reflects her growing family. Here are 12 ideas to inspire you when shopping for the mom who has everything — and is parenting seemingly everyone.

1 /16: Luxury Skin Care

Luxury skincare
Image: Nordstrom.

1/16 :Luxury Skin Care

2 /16: Diaper Bundle

Diaper bundle
Image: The Honest Company/Facebook.

2/16 :Diaper Bundle

3 /16: Diaper Caddy

Diaper caddy
Image: Amazon.

3/16 :Diaper Caddy

4 /16: Beauty Box Subscription

Beauty box subscription
Image: Birchbox.

4/16 :Beauty Box Subscription

5 /16: Digital Photo Display

Digital photo display
Image: Amazon.

5/16 :Digital Photo Display

6 /16: Birthstone Necklace

Birthstone necklace
Image: LaLaCrystal/Etsy.

6/16 :Birthstone Necklace

7 /16: White Noise Machine

White noise machine
Image: WavHello.

7/16 :White Noise Machine

8 /16: Personalized Baby Clothes

Personalized baby clothes
Image: NappyHeadGB/Etsy.

8/16 :Personalized Baby Clothes

9 /16: Zoo Membership

Zoo membership
Image: Dua Aftab/EyeEm/Getty Images.

9/16 :Zoo Membership

10 /16: Baby Monitor

Baby monitor
Image: Amazon.

10/16 :Baby Monitor

11 /16: Baby Milestone Cards

Baby milestone cards
Image: BlossomAndPear/Etsy.

11/16 :Baby Milestone Cards

12 /16: Personalized Family Art

Personalized family art
Image: Posterhaste.

12/16 :Personalized Family Art

13 /16: Splurge Gift

Splurge gift
Image: Amazon.

13/16 :Splurge Gift

14 /16: Matching Sibling Outfits

Matching sibling outfits
Image: GlitterCollections/Etsy.

14/16 :Matching Sibling Outfits

15 /16: Toy Storage

Toy storage
Image: Amazon.

15/16 :Toy Storage

16 /16: Pin It!

The Best Useful Gifts for the Mom Expecting Her 2nd (or 6th) Child
Image: SoundBub. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

16/16 :Pin It!