Ah, Thanksgiving. A holiday of food, family, drama and more drama. But in order to prepare for all that pants-expanding deliciousness, you need some kid-free time in the kitchen (because frankly, kids tend to add ingredients that don't exist in the recipes — or, you know, that aren't edible at all).

Plenty of us want to be that parent who always cooks with their kids and who isn't bothered by a toddler sacrificing an entire bottle of vanilla in the lasagna in favor of a beautiful bonding experience in the kitchen. But Thanksgiving is not that time, people. It's a marathon, not a sprint. And at the end of the marathon is your judgy and probably also vegan mother-in-law.

And although the chances of you having even five minutes alone in the kitchen without hearing nary a "When is it going to be ready?" or "Can I taste that?" or "But I want to put gummy bears in the stuffing!" are slim to none, don't panic. Because we've rounded up 30 of the cutest and most busy-making Thanksgiving coloring pages for all your little turkey day fiends. These will keep kids occupied for hours, so you can cook in peace.

No promises about your mother-in-law though. Keep a bottle of sulfate-free organic wine handy just in case.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2014.