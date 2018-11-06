Parenting

20 Thanksgiving Coloring Pages to Keep Kids Out of the Freaking Kitchen

by Lilian Burns
Nov 6, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Image: Hsvrs/Getty Images.

Ah, Thanksgiving. A holiday of food, family, drama and more drama. But in order to prepare for all that pants-expanding deliciousness, you need some kid-free time in the kitchen (because frankly, kids tend to add ingredients that don't exist in the recipes — or, you know, that aren't edible at all). 

Plenty of us want to be that parent who always cooks with their kids and who isn't bothered by a toddler sacrificing an entire bottle of vanilla in the lasagna in favor of a beautiful bonding experience in the kitchen. But Thanksgiving is not that time, people. It's a marathon, not a sprint. And at the end of the marathon is your judgy and probably also vegan mother-in-law. 

And although the chances of you having even five minutes alone in the kitchen without hearing nary a "When is it going to be ready?" or "Can I taste that?" or "But I want to put gummy bears in the stuffing!" are slim to none, don't panic. Because we've rounded up 30 of the cutest and most busy-making Thanksgiving coloring pages for all your little turkey day fiends. These will keep kids occupied for hours, so you can cook in peace. 

No promises about your mother-in-law though. Keep a bottle of sulfate-free organic wine handy just in case. 

A version of this article was originally published in March 2014. 

1 /20: Intricate autumn leaf

Image: Pinterest.

2 /20: Thanksgiving turkey

Image: Pinterest.

3 /20: Thanksgiving turkey

Image: Pinterest.

4 /20: Thanksgiving veggies

Image: Pinterest.

5 /20: Big Thanksgiving turkey

Image: Pinterest.

6 /20: Thanksgiving pumpkin

Image: Pinterest.

7 /20: Happy Thanksgiving

Image: Pinterest.

8 /20: Thankgiving turkey with a sign

Image: Pinterest.

9 /20: Lifelike turkey

Image: Pinterest.

10 /20: Woman with turkey

Image: Pinterest.

11 /20: Another turkey!

Image: Pinterest.

12 /20: Thanksgiving turkey

Image: Pinterest.

13 /20: Cornucopia

Image: Pinterest.

14 /20: Pilgrim's hat

Image: Pinterest.

15 /20: Happy Thanksgiving

Image: Pinterest.

16 /20: Cooked turkey

Image: Pinterest.

17 /20: Baby turkey

Image: Pinterest.

18 /20: Give thanks

Image: Pinterest.

19 /20: Happy Turkey Day

Image: The Frugal Free Gal.

20 /20: Turkey on the porch

Image: Pinterest.

