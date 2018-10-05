Halloween is almost here (despite most stores making us think it arrived in August) and pumpkin season is in full swing. But we're not talking pumpkin spice season (not that there's anything wrong with that); we're talking the squash. It's pumpkin primetime out there, so get to picking, cooking and carving.

But the latter can get frustrating fast if you're dealing with little fingers (aka kids) — and hell hath no fury like a child who works feverishly on a jack-o'-lantern only to have its face cave in. When kids can't get their carvings to look how they want, oh, boy, do the tears flow. But fret not, because with the right template, kids can carve perfect (or at least passable) witches, cats, dogs and bats on their big, beautiful pumpkins.

We've collected 100 pumpkin-carving templates that are totally doable no matter your skill level — so kids and adults can get in on the action. Just print and carve away.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2014.