Parenting

Easy Pumpkin-Carving Templates Kids Will Love

by Bethany Ramos
Oct 5, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Image: FamVeld/Getty Images.

Halloween is almost here (despite most stores making us think it arrived in August) and pumpkin season is in full swing. But we're not talking pumpkin spice season (not that there's anything wrong with that); we're talking the squash. It's pumpkin primetime out there, so get to picking, cooking and carving.

But the latter can get frustrating fast if you're dealing with little fingers (aka kids) — and hell hath no fury like a child who works feverishly on a jack-o'-lantern only to have its face cave in. When kids can't get their carvings to look how they want, oh, boy, do the tears flow. But fret not, because with the right template, kids can carve perfect (or at least passable) witches, cats, dogs and bats on their big, beautiful pumpkins. 

We've collected 100 pumpkin-carving templates that are totally doable no matter your skill level — so kids and adults can get in on the action. Just print and carve away.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2014.

1 /111: Witch on a broom

Image: SheKnows Design

2 /111: Bat 1

Image: SheKnows Design

3 /111: Bat 2

Image: SheKnows Design

4 /111: Bat 3

Image: SheKnows Design

5 /111: Bats 1

Image: SheKnows Design

6 /111: Bats 2

Image: SheKnows Design

7 /111: Cat face

Image: SheKnows Design

8 /111: Contemporary face

Image: SheKnows Design

9 /111: Devil pumpkin

Image: SheKnows Design

10 /111: Dog face

Image: SheKnows Design

11 /111: Jack o'lantern 1

Image: SheKnows Design

12 /111: Jack o'lantern 2

Image: SheKnows Design

13 /111: Jack o'lantern 3

Image: SheKnows Design

14 /111: Jack o'lantern 4

Image: SheKnows Design

15 /111: Jack o'lantern 5

Image: SheKnows Design

16 /111: Jack o'lantern 6

Image: SheKnows Design

17 /111: Jack o'lantern 7

Image: SheKnows Design

18 /111: Jack o'lantern 8

Image: SheKnows Design

19 /111: Jack o'lantern 9

Image: SheKnows Design

20 /111: Jack o'lantern 10

Image: SheKnows Design

21 /111: Jack o'lantern 11

Image: SheKnows Design

22 /111: Jack o'lantern 12

Image: SheKnows Design

23 /111: Jack o'lantern 13

Image: SheKnows Design

24 /111: Jack o'lantern 14

Image: SheKnows Design

25 /111: Jack o'lantern 15

Image: SheKnows Design

26 /111: Jack o'lantern 16

Image: SheKnows Design

27 /111: Jack o'lantern 17

Image: SheKnows Design

28 /111: Jack o'lantern 18

Image: SheKnows Design

29 /111: Jack o'lantern 19

Image: SheKnows Design

30 /111: Jack o'lantern 20

Image: SheKnows Design

31 /111: Jack o'lantern 21

Image: SheKnows Design

32 /111: Jack o'lantern 22

Image: SheKnows Design

33 /111: Jack o'lantern 23

Image: SheKnows Design

34 /111: Jack o'lantern 24

Image: SheKnows Design

35 /111: Jack o'lantern 25

Image: SheKnows Design

36 /111: Jack o'lantern 26

Image: SheKnows Design

37 /111: Jack o'lantern 27

Image: SheKnows Design

38 /111: Jack o'lantern 28

Image: SheKnows Design

39 /111: Jack o'lantern 29

Image: SheKnows Design

40 /111: Jack o'lantern 30

Image: SheKnows Design

41 /111: Jack o'lantern 31

Image: SheKnows Design

42 /111: Jack o'lantern 32

Image: SheKnows Design

43 /111: Jack o'lantern 33

Image: SheKnows Design

44 /111: Jack o'lantern 34

Image: SheKnows Design

45 /111: Jack o'lantern 35

Image: SheKnows Design

46 /111: Jack o'lantern 36

Image: SheKnows Design

47 /111: Jack o'lantern 37

Image: SheKnows Design

48 /111: Jack o'lantern 38

Image: SheKnows Design

49 /111: Jack o'lantern 39

Image: SheKnows Design

50 /111: Goofy smile

Image: SheKnows Design

51 /111: Toothy smile

Image: SheKnows Design

52 /111: Spooky ghost

Image: SheKnows Design

53 /111: Creepy house

Image: SheKnows Design

54 /111: Moon and bats

Image: SheKnows Design

55 /111: Pumpkin

Image: SheKnows Design

56 /111: Spikey smile

Image: SheKnows Design

57 /111: Mischevious smile

Image: SheKnows Design

58 /111: Scary face 1

Image: SheKnows Design

59 /111: Scary face 2

Image: SheKnows Design

60 /111: Scary face 3

Image: SheKnows Design

61 /111: Scary face 4

Image: SheKnows Design

62 /111: Scary face 5

Image: SheKnows Design

63 /111: Ghostly teeth

Image: SheKnows Design

64 /111: Skull 1

Image: SheKnows Design

65 /111: Skull 2

Image: SheKnows Design

66 /111: Skull 3

Image: SheKnows Design

67 /111: Skull 4

Image: SheKnows Design

68 /111: Skull and crossbones

Image: SheKnows Design

69 /111: Dracula

Image: SheKnows Design

70 /111: Drippy face

Image: SheKnows Design

71 /111: Spider 1

Image: SheKnows Design

72 /111: Spider 2

Image: SheKnows Design

73 /111: Spooky tree

Image: SheKnows Design

74 /111: Scaredy cat

Image: SheKnows Design

75 /111: Ghost and moon

Image: SheKnows Design

76 /111: Animal face

Image: SheKnows Design

77 /111: Crescent moon

Image: SheKnows Design

78 /111: Scream face

Image: SheKnows Design

79 /111: Melting face

Image: SheKnows Design

80 /111: Smiley face with teeth

Image: SheKnows Design

81 /111: Big smile with teeth

Image: SheKnows Design

82 /111: Halloween

Image: SheKnows Design

83 /111: Trick or treat 1

Image: SheKnows Design

84 /111: Trick of treat 2

Image: SheKnows Design

85 /111: Happy Halloween

Image: SheKnows Design

86 /111: Happy Halloween 2

Image: SheKnows Design

87 /111: Spooky tree

Image: SheKnows Design

88 /111: Haunted house

Image: SheKnows Design

89 /111: Creepy tree

Image: SheKnows Design

90 /111: Back from the dead

Image: SheKnows Design

91 /111: Graveyard

Image: SheKnows Design

92 /111: Cat

Image: SheKnows Design

93 /111: Black cat

Image: SheKnows Design

94 /111: Scary ghost

Image: SheKnows Design

95 /111: Stormtrooper

Image: SheKnows Design

96 /111: Scary ghost face

Image: SheKnows Design

97 /111: One-eyed monster

Image: SheKnows Design

98 /111: Angry ghost

Image: SheKnows Design

99 /111: Mysterious face

Image: SheKnows Design

100 /111: Monster face

Image: SheKnows Design

101 /111: Vampire with fangs

Image: SheKnows Design

102 /111: Vampire

Image: SheKnows Design

103 /111: Witch face

Image: SheKnows Design

104 /111: Batman

Image: SheKnows Design

105 /111: Ninja turtle

Image: SheKnows Design

106 /111: Child monster

Image: SheKnows Design

107 /111: Frankenstein 1

Image: SheKnows Design

108 /111: Frankenstein 3

Image: SheKnows Design

109 /111: Ninja

Image: SheKnows Design

110 /111: Alien

Image: SheKnows Design

111 /111: Pin it!

Image: Karen Cox/SheKnows

