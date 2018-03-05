Parenting

14 St. Patrick's Day Family Crafts To Bring Your Home a Bit of Luck

by Jana Randall, Kristine Cannon
Mar 5, 2018 at 2:24 p.m. ET
Felt shamrock clover, green glitter hat and scissors
Image: Merrimon/Getty Images

It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and you know what that means: Your home is about to get the emerald-hued makeover you've always dreamed of. (Green and its many shades are a 2018 home decor trend, after all.) And what's the easiest — and most fun — way to revamp your home decor for the Emerald Isle holiday? By gathering the fam to put together some simple St. Patrick's Day crafts even kids will be able to help with. Instead of hitting up the dollar store, why not DIY?

These St. Patrick's Day crafts are kid-friendly (i.e., super-easy-to-make) — and they're so cute, you might even want to leave them up year-round. From a shamrock table runner to a very lucky penny sign to your very own pot of gold filled with Rolos (yep), it's time to get crafty. Here are some of our favorite DIYs for St. Paddy's Day this year.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2016.

1 /13: Lucky in Love

Lucky in Love DIY St. Patrick's Day sign
Image: Tauni Everett

1/13 :Lucky in Love

2 /13: Table Runner

St. Patrick's Day table runner DIY
Image: Ribbons & Glue

2/13 :Table Runner

3 /13: Shamrock Wreath

Shamrock wreath with rainbow banner
Image: Flamingo Toes

3/13 :Shamrock Wreath

4 /13: Crochet Clover

DIY crochet clover
Image: SheKnows

4/13 :Crochet Clover

5 /13: Shamrock & Gold Coins Garland

DIY shamrock garland with gold coins
Image: Hoosier Homemade

5/13 :Shamrock & Gold Coins Garland

6 /13: Pot of Gold

DIY pot of gold with Rolos
Image: The 36th Avenue

6/13 :Pot of Gold

7 /13: Shamrock Mason Jars

Shamrock gold and green Mason jars
Image: Mason Jar Crafts Love

7/13 :Shamrock Mason Jars

8 /13: Lucky Penny Letters

"Lucky" sign with pennies
Image: Made By Marzipan

8/13 :Lucky Penny Letters

9 /13: Horseshoe Garland

Horseshoe garland craft
Image: The Darice Craft Blog

9/13 :Horseshoe Garland

10 /13: Shamrock String Art

Shamrock string art on gold and white background
Image: The Darice Craft Blog

10/13 :Shamrock String Art

11 /13: Pom-Poms & Burlap Banner

Pom poms & burlap banner
Image: The Crafted Sparrow

11/13 :Pom-Poms & Burlap Banner

12 /13: Leprechaun Hat

DIY leprechaun hat
Image: HGTV Handmade

12/13 :Leprechaun Hat

13 /13: Felt Magnets

Rainbow, pot of gold and shamrock felt magnets
Image: SheKnows

13/13 :Felt Magnets