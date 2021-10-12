Magical Wizard, Witch & Warlock Baby Names

Somewhere along the way (oh, maybe the 1600s?), witches got a bad rap. Instead of being associated with nature and enchanting mystical mythology, people started thinking they were evil. Whatever. All it took was the magic of Harry Potter to put witches, warlocks, and wizards back into the public’s good graces — and thank goodness, because a little magic might just make your baby name search easier.

Actually, right around the same time that our favorite young wizard made his debut, Charmed‘s Halliwell sisters flew onto the scene, and well before that, the Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus captured our witchy hearts. Frankly, pop culture is rife with witch and wizard shows and references, and we’re here for it.

From Arthurian legend and Greek mythology to Disney movies and Tolkien, we’ve sourced a ton of awesome witchy names. Whether you’re into magic and sorcery or just like beautiful names from pop culture, we bet that at least one of these magical names for babies will leave you spellbound.

Witch Names for Girls

Pop culture loves witches — we’re looking at you, Halliwell sisters and Sanderson sisters! — and these witchy names are gorgeous. Plus, a lot of them have historical legend behind them. They all work as first names, but they also make for beautiful, quirky middle names too.

Bavmorda: Antagonist of Willow

Antagonist of Willow Circe: Greek lore

Greek lore Evanora: Wicked Witch of the East

Wicked Witch of the East Glinda: Good Witch of the South

Good Witch of the South Hermione: From Harry Potter

From Harry Potter Jadis: White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia

White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia Kotake and Koume: Ganon’s surrogate mothers, from Legend of Zelda

Ganon’s surrogate mothers, from Legend of Zelda Locasta: Good Witch of the North

Good Witch of the North Maleficent: Witch from Sleeping Beauty

Witch from Sleeping Beauty Mary: One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus

One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus Medea: Greek lore

Greek lore Morgan: Arthurian lore

Arthurian lore Theodora: Wicked Witch of the West

Wicked Witch of the West Tia: From Pirates of the Caribbean

From Pirates of the Caribbean Paige : From Charmed

: From Charmed Phoebe : From Charmed

: From Charmed Piper : From Charmed

: From Charmed Prue : From Charmed

: From Charmed Winifred : One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus

: One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus Sarah : One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus

: One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus Macy : The Charmed Ones

: The Charmed Ones Margarita : The Charmed Ones

: The Charmed Ones Melanie : The Charmed Ones

: The Charmed Ones Marisol: The Charmed Ones

The Charmed Ones Sabrina : From Sabrina the Teenage Witch & Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

: From Sabrina the Teenage Witch & Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Tabitha : From Bewitched

: From Bewitched Willow : From Buffy the Vampire Slayer

: From Buffy the Vampire Slayer Ursula: The Little Mermaid

Warlock & Wizard Names

These unique warlock and wizard names carry a lot of history behind them. Not only do they sound powerful, but the names also represent strong characters and mythological figures.

Alatar: Tolkienian name — one of the two blue wizards

Tolkienian name — one of the two blue wizards Albus : As in Dumbledore, from Harry Potter

: As in Dumbledore, from Harry Potter Atlantes: Sorcerer from The Matter of France

Sorcerer from The Matter of France Bloise, Blaise or Blaze: Merlin’s master, Arthurian lore

Merlin’s master, Arthurian lore Gandalf: Tolkienian name — the gray wizard

Tolkienian name — the gray wizard Ganon or Ganondorf: Warlock and antagonist of most Legend of Zelda iterations

Warlock and antagonist of most Legend of Zelda iterations Gwydion: Welsh mythology

Welsh mythology Harry: Yes, the Harry Potter

Yes, the Harry Potter Merlin: Arthurian lore

Arthurian lore Ommin: A Sith Sorcerer, Tales of the Jedi

A Sith Sorcerer, Tales of the Jedi Oscar: The name of the Wizard of Oz himself

The name of the Wizard of Oz himself Pallando: Tolkienian name — one of the two blue wizards

Tolkienian name — one of the two blue wizards Prospero: Shakespearean name

Shakespearean name Puck: Shakespearean name

Shakespearean name Radagast: Tolkienian name — the brown wizard

Tolkienian name — the brown wizard Rincewind: Discworld, technically a “wizzard”

Discworld, technically a “wizzard” Saruman : Tolkienian name — the white wizard

: Tolkienian name — the white wizard Sirius: Harry Potter’s Godfather; also the Dog Star

A version of this article was originally published June 2013.

Before you go, check out our favorite unique celebrity baby names:

