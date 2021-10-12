Magical Wizard, Witch & Warlock Baby Names

Somewhere along the way (oh, maybe the 1600s?), witches got a bad rap. Instead of being associated with nature and enchanting mystical mythology, people started thinking they were evil. Whatever. All it took was the magic of Harry Potter to put witches, warlocks, and wizards back into the public’s good graces — and thank goodness, because a little magic might just make your baby name search easier.
Actually, right around the same time that our favorite young wizard made his debut, Charmed‘s Halliwell sisters flew onto the scene, and well before that, the Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus captured our witchy hearts. Frankly, pop culture is rife with witch and wizard shows and references, and we’re here for it.
From Arthurian legend and Greek mythology to Disney movies and Tolkien, we’ve sourced a ton of awesome witchy names. Whether you’re into magic and sorcery or just like beautiful names from pop culture, we bet that at least one of these magical names for babies will leave you spellbound.
Witch Names for Girls
Pop culture loves witches — we’re looking at you, Halliwell sisters and Sanderson sisters! — and these witchy names are gorgeous. Plus, a lot of them have historical legend behind them. They all work as first names, but they also make for beautiful, quirky middle names too.
- Bavmorda: Antagonist of Willow
- Circe: Greek lore
- Evanora: Wicked Witch of the East
- Glinda: Good Witch of the South
- Hermione: From Harry Potter
- Jadis: White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia
- Kotake and Koume: Ganon’s surrogate mothers, from Legend of Zelda
- Locasta: Good Witch of the North
- Maleficent: Witch from Sleeping Beauty
- Mary: One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus
- Medea: Greek lore
- Morgan: Arthurian lore
- Theodora: Wicked Witch of the West
- Tia: From Pirates of the Caribbean
- Paige: From Charmed
- Phoebe: From Charmed
- Piper: From Charmed
- Prue: From Charmed
- Winifred: One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus
- Sarah: One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus
- Macy: The Charmed Ones
- Margarita: The Charmed Ones
- Melanie: The Charmed Ones
- Marisol: The Charmed Ones
- Sabrina: From Sabrina the Teenage Witch & Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Tabitha: From Bewitched
- Willow: From Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Ursula: The Little Mermaid
Warlock & Wizard Names
These unique warlock and wizard names carry a lot of history behind them. Not only do they sound powerful, but the names also represent strong characters and mythological figures.
- Alatar: Tolkienian name — one of the two blue wizards
- Albus: As in Dumbledore, from Harry Potter
- Atlantes: Sorcerer from The Matter of France
- Bloise, Blaise or Blaze: Merlin’s master, Arthurian lore
- Gandalf: Tolkienian name — the gray wizard
- Ganon or Ganondorf: Warlock and antagonist of most Legend of Zelda iterations
- Gwydion: Welsh mythology
- Harry: Yes, the Harry Potter
- Merlin: Arthurian lore
- Ommin: A Sith Sorcerer, Tales of the Jedi
- Oscar: The name of the Wizard of Oz himself
- Pallando: Tolkienian name — one of the two blue wizards
- Prospero: Shakespearean name
- Puck: Shakespearean name
- Radagast: Tolkienian name — the brown wizard
- Rincewind: Discworld, technically a “wizzard”
- Saruman: Tolkienian name — the white wizard
- Sirius: Harry Potter’s Godfather; also the Dog Star
A version of this article was originally published June 2013.
