40 NYC-Inspired Baby Names We’re Sure Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve Of

With And Just Like That… premiering this week, we’ve been all about embracing our inner New Yorker. We want the style, the posh settings, and the fun storytimes all wrapped into one. And what better way to honor the greatest city in the world than to name your little one after something special to the beloved city?

Are you searching for the perfect baby name for your future New York style icon? We got you covered.

In honor of the newest season of AJLT, we have rounded up the popular baby names inspired by the show, as well as the top unique destination names from cities and landmarks, and even more TV-inspired monikers.

Check out our favorites below, and get inspired!

We loved the names on Sex and the City, and we still adore all the old (and the new) names we’re seeing on the hit continuation And Just Like That… In honor of the second season releasing on Thursday, let’s check out some of our favorite baby names from our favorite characters below:

Carrie

Charlotte

Miranda

Samantha

Stanford

Natasha

Che

Lily

Rose

Harry

Anthony

Brady

Seema

Luisa

New York Destination Baby Names

Destination names are the hottest new baby name trend, with celebrities like Reese Witherspoon (and her son Tennessee) and Girls star Jemima Kirke (and her son Memphis) getting in on the fun. New York is full of great destination baby names, starting with the name Brooklyn. According to the Social Security Administration, Brooklyn is given more to girls than boys, however, this name is perfect for both sexes.

There is also the name Apple (such as The Big Apple) — however, Gwyneth Paltrow has nabbed that distinctive name for her daughter.

