Space Names for Babies That Are Out of This World

If you’re looking for a baby name that’s out of this world, turn your attention to the sky and consider space names and celestial names — they’ll have you over the moon!

Space names aren’t exactly a new trend when it comes to baby names — singer Erykah Badu named her daughter Mars, Sex and the City star Chris Noth named his son Orion, and stylist Rachel Zoe named her son Skyler — but they came back into the news recently when A-list couple Scarlett Johanssen and Colin Jost named their baby Cosmo.

Clearly, celestial names are a hit with the stars! But is a space name right for your little star? We asked Ophira Edut of The AstroTwins why these names are resonating with celebrities and non-famous folks alike these days.

“With things so haywire on THIS planet, so much uncertainty and things that are hard to explain, people are connecting to nature and its cycles for a sense of comfort and perspective,” Edut explains. “We’ve lost some of our collective faith in humanity, so naming people after other people isn’t resonating with the whole population anymore. Also, since a number of millennials, who are the babymaking age now, have either abandoned or supplemented traditional religion with spirituality, it makes sense that they’d want their kids to have a connection to the divine.”

Edut is a fan of lyrical takes on the space names theme, such as Celeste, and names of mythological constellations. “There are many cools ones in other languages, as well,” she adds.

Looking for your own space-inspired baby name? Check out this stellar list:

Space names

Why not name your baby after the stars in the sky? Starting with the most obvious, the name Star (or the alternate spelling Starr) is a beautiful choice for a baby girl, as is Stella, which means star.

Sirius is another great unisex baby name It’s known as the Dog Star and is the brightest star in the sky. But if the name Sirius only has you thinking of XM satellite radio, then consider these other options:

Alcor

Arcturus

Bellatrix

Capella

Castor

Mizar

North

Polaris

Pollux

Spica

Vega

Constellation baby names

If you would rather name your baby after an entire group of stars, consider a constellation name. There are actually 88 recognized constellations — and we hand-picked the best names from the batch. A note of consideration from Edut, however: “Just make sure to read up on the myths behind them before you saddle your kid with a heavy mythological legacy!”

Adromeda

Ara

Aries

Aquarius

Auriga

Caelum

Carina

Cassiopeia

Cetus

Crux

Draco

Gemini

Hydrus

Leo

Libra

Lynx

Lyra

Norma

Orion

Pegasus

Phoenix

Pisces

Taurus

Tucana

Ursa

Vela Planet baby names & more

The following planet baby names have a celestial sound to them.

Jupiter

Mars

Mercury

Neptune

Saturn

Venus

Pluto is no longer considered a planet — it’s a “planetoid” — but still makes a cute name.

The moon is characterized as a satellite of the Earth, however, “moon” in Italian is Luna — which makes a lovely baby girl name. And Moon makes an out-of-this-world name on its own (remember Moon Unit Zappa?).

And if we’re talking about the moon, let’s also mention the sun. Soleil and Sunny are both bright picks for a baby!

Aurora, after aurora borealis (also called the northern lights), is another beautiful name for your baby girl and is from the Roman goddess of Dawn.

You can also consider using the names of comets, such as:

Clayton

Donati

Hale

Halley

Tuttle

Just like the stars in the sky, there’s no shortage of gorgeous and otherworldly space names for your baby!

A version of this story was originally published in 2013.