Valentine’s Day is the one special holiday when your child can still expect to get plenty of snail mail and handwritten cards from family and friends. Now you can keep all those sweet notes in one place with a simple and easy homemade Valentine mailbox made out of foam and craft stickers.

Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows

What you’ll need:

Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows

1 sheet of thick (6 mm) white craft foam

2 sheets of regular white craft foam

1 sheet of red craft foam

craft foam stickers

1 8×10-inch sheet Duck brand tape, white

pen

scissors

ribbon

brad

What you’ll do:

1. Cut the thick sheet of craft foam in half crosswise to form the base of the mailbox.

Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows

2. Arch one sheet of the thin craft foam over the base of the mailbox. Cut two 1-inch wide strips of the tape and use it to secure the foam in place on the inside of the mailbox.

Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows