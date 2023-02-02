Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
How To Make a Valentine’s Day Mailbox in 8 Simple Steps

Amy Vowles
Valentine's Day mailbox
KrizzDaPaul/Getty

Valentine’s Day is the one special holiday when your child can still expect to get plenty of snail mail and handwritten cards from family and friends. Now you can keep all those sweet notes in one place with a simple and easy homemade Valentine mailbox made out of foam and craft stickers.

Valentine's Day mailbox
Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows

What you’ll need:

Valentine's Day mailbox

 

Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows
  • 1 sheet of thick (6 mm) white craft foam
  • 2 sheets of regular white craft foam
  • 1 sheet of red craft foam
  • craft foam stickers
  • 1 8×10-inch sheet Duck brand tape, white
  • pen
  • scissors
  • ribbon
  • brad

What you’ll do:

1. Cut the thick sheet of craft foam in half crosswise to form the base of the mailbox.

Craft foam

 

Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows

2. Arch one sheet of the thin craft foam over the base of the mailbox. Cut two 1-inch wide strips of the tape and use it to secure the foam in place on the inside of the mailbox.

Craft foam - Mailbox

 

Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows

Next Up: Trace the mailbox flap

