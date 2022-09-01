First of all, congratulations on expecting a baby! Second of all, congrats on welcoming said baby in the fall, because you now have access to an amazing world of gorgeous autumnal baby names for babies of any gender. Hey, even just naming your little one Autumn (which literally means “born in the fall”) is a gorgeous way to celebrate their birth date.

If you want to go a different direction, month names are fun and unique. Of the fall months, October is most frequently used as a first name, but September and November make cool choices as well if you want something more distinctive. All three make for great middle names too.

Nature names inspired by fall

For tree-hugging parents, any interest in one of these nature names inspired by autumn? Some of these are super-uncommon; others are classics you may have forgotten about.

Willow

Ivy

Cedar

Birch

Maple

Olive

Laurel

Azalea

Ash

Fern

Juniper

Names inspired by fall colors

Colorful baby names are chic, as Blue Ivy Carter (and Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear Blu) can attest. But blue’s not the only cool color; check out these baby names inspired by the warm and vibrant colors of fall.

Sage

Ruby

Jade

Garnet

Emerald

Carmine

Amber

Saffron

Clay

Marigold (or Goldie!)

Rusty

Dandelion

Names inspired by our favorite fall things

With the cooler days of autumn comes the inclination toward everything that feels warm and cozy: bonfires, spices, and sweaters! Here are some unconventional-but-beautiful names that embody that fall spirit.

Cashmere

Ember

Apple

Cinder

Raven

Ginger

Blaze

October

November (“Nova” would be a cute nickname for this one!)

… And names that literally mean “autumn”

Every name has a meaning, and each of these mean something very significant for an autumn baby; Jorah, for example, means “autumn rain”, while Akiko means “autumn child”.

Autumn

Hazan

Jorah

Akiko

