Beautiful, Angelic Baby Names That Mean ‘Miracle’

Whether you get there via conception and childbirth, surrogacy, adoption, you name it, new-parent life can be downright emotionally and physically draining. But there’s no denying that welcoming a new baby into your family is nothing short of a miracle — which may be why angelic baby names that mean “miracle” are ever-popular for parents welcoming a tiny human into their lives. When your baby’s name has such a literal translation with that special meaning, you get a lovely reminder every single day of what a gift they truly are. (And we all know there are going to be some rough days when you need to be reminded of that.)

There are also some wonderful virtue names out there, too, like Hope and Grace — because why not name your kid after a characteristic we could all use some more of in our lives? So if you’re looking for a meaningful baby name, consider one of these options that mean miracle, blessed, or beloved — or have religious and spiritual roots.

Baby names that mean “miracle” and “blessed”

The French baby girl names Mireille, Marvel and Marvella all mean “miracle,” while Mireya is a Spanish name that means “miracle.” Micaela and Mikelle are both English names that mean “gift from God,” while Mirabelle is a French name that means “of incredible beauty.” We also love the names Bea, Gwyneth, Annie, Sachi, and Atara which all mean “blessed.”

For boys, the names Asher, Benedict, Bennett, Zelig and Barke all mean “blessing.” The English name Aaron and the Italian name Loreto are both great boy names that mean “miraculous.” We also love the names Neo, Jesse, Darko, Matthew and Theodore, which mean “gift.”

Baby names that mean “miracle” in other languages

Another fun idea is to name your child a name that means “miracle” in another language; most of these names would work for kids of any gender.

Milagro: Spanish

Miracolo: Italian

Mirakel: Norwegian

Milagre: Portuguese

Harika: Turkish

Nasia: Hebrew

Names that mean “blessing” in other languages:

Benediction: French

Bendiction: Spanish

Beneficio: Italian

Names that mean “love” or “beloved” in other languages:

Ai: Japanese/Chinese

Aiko: Japanese

Amy/Aimée: French

Amada: Spanish

Amanda: Latin

Amare: Italian

Amour: French

Amor: Spanish

Aziz: Arabic

David: Hebrew

Esmé: French

Cinta: Indonesian

Agapi: Greek

Spiritual and religious baby names

If you’re spiritually inclined, you can turn to the heavens or your religious text of choice for baby name inspo — from Neve to Haven (the latter is Jessica Alba’s daughter’s name).

Here are more spiritual and baby girl names rooted in the Bible or the Quran:

Mary

Ayesha

Eve

Magdalene

Abigail

Genesis

Miriam

Angel

Fatima

Khadijah

Mariam

Inaya

Esther

Naomi

Ruth

Rebekah

Old Testament baby boy names are popular choices, too. In fact, the name Jacob topped the Social Security Administration’s list of popular boy names for 13 years (although Liam is currently holding strong for yet another year at the top). Celebrities have also embraced the spiritual-name trend; Gwyneth Paltrow named her son Moses. Brooke Burke named her son Shaya, which means “God’s gift” in Hebrew.

Here are some more boy-name favorites from the Bible and the Quran.

A version of this story was originally published in November 2015.

