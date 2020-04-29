Angelic Baby Names for Your Little Angel (Fingers Crossed)

You know you’re hoping your baby with be a sweet little angel, so why not name them after one?

So, yes, “angels” originated in the Bible. They are, after all, otherworldly beings who supposedly act as messengers for the Christian God. But these days, the word does not have to hold religious connotations; in fact, we’re guilty of using the term for just about any person — or particularly well-behaved pet — who embodies peace and serenity. And hey, isn’t that what we hope for our babies?

Angelic baby names ring especially true when you spend those quiet moments staring at your sleeping “angel” — but as plenty of parents know, as that angel-baby grows into young adulthood they can become far from angelic. Still, why not pick a name that will bring you back to their cherubic days, no matter how whiny a teenager they’ve become? The angelic baby girl and boy names ahead are fit for a real-life cherub — or at least a kid that looks angelic even when they misbehave.

Naming your baby Angel

The name Angel is of Spanish origin and is generally considered a boy’s name, although it could be just as beautiful for a baby girl. You can also consider these baby names that are based on Angel.

Names that mean “miracle” or “blessing”

These beautiful girl names below mean “miracle,” “gift from God,” or “blessed.”

Mireille

Marvel

Marvella

Mireya

Micaela

Mikelle

Mirabelle

Bea

Gwyneth

Annie

Sachi

Atara

These boy names below mean “blessing,” “miraculous,” or “gift.”

Asher

Benedict

Bennett

Zelig

Barke

Aaron

Loreto

Neo

Jesse

Darko

Matthew

Miracolo

Theodore

The names of prominent angels from the Christian faith

If you are looking for a unique and beautiful name, these angel baby names are powerful and ethereal. Why not match the angel name with an attribute you hope your child exemplifies?

Afriel : Angel of youth

: Angel of youth Ariel : Angel of nature

: Angel of nature Cassiel: Angel of temperance

Angel of temperance Charmeine : Angel of harmony

: Angel of harmony Dina : Angel of learning

: Angel of learning Gavreel : Angel of peace

: Angel of peace Michae l: Angel of loyalty

l: Angel of loyalty Gabriel : Angelic messenger

: Angelic messenger Raphael: Angel of healing

Angel of healing Micah : Angel of miracles

: Angel of miracles Uriel : Angel of creativity

: Angel of creativity Forfax : Angel of astronomy

: Angel of astronomy Hadraniel : Angel of love

: Angel of love Jophiel : Angel of enlightenment

: Angel of enlightenment Lailah : Angel of conception

: Angel of conception Manakel : Angel of peace

: Angel of peace Nathaniel: Angel of fire

Angel of fire Ramiel: Angel of thunder

Angel of thunder Sariel : Angel of guidance

: Angel of guidance Sachael : Angel of water

: Angel of water Tabbris : Angel of self-determination

: Angel of self-determination Xapham : Angel of creation

: Angel of creation Raziel: Angel of mysteries

Angel of mysteries Paschar : Angel of vision

: Angel of vision Zuriel : Angel of harmony

: Angel of harmony Zuphlas: Angel of trees

Angel of trees Zadkiel: Angel of prayer

