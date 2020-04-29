Angelic Baby Names for Your Little Angel (Fingers Crossed)

You know you’re hoping your baby with be a sweet little angel, so why not name them after one?
So, yes, “angels” originated in the Bible. They are, after all, otherworldly beings who supposedly act as messengers for the Christian God. But these days, the word does not have to hold religious connotations; in fact, we’re guilty of using the term for just about any person — or particularly well-behaved pet — who embodies peace and serenity. And hey, isn’t that what we hope for our babies?
Angelic baby names ring especially true when you spend those quiet moments staring at your sleeping “angel” — but as plenty of parents know, as that angel-baby grows into young adulthood they can become far from angelic. Still, why not pick a name that will bring you back to their cherubic days, no matter how whiny a teenager they’ve become? The angelic baby girl and boy names ahead are fit for a real-life cherub — or at least a kid that looks angelic even when they misbehave.
Naming your baby Angel
The name Angel is of Spanish origin and is generally considered a boy’s name, although it could be just as beautiful for a baby girl. You can also consider these baby names that are based on Angel.
Names that mean “miracle” or “blessing”
These beautiful girl names below mean “miracle,” “gift from God,” or “blessed.”
- Mireille
- Marvel
- Marvella
- Mireya
- Micaela
- Mikelle
- Mirabelle
- Bea
- Gwyneth
- Annie
- Sachi
- Atara
These boy names below mean “blessing,” “miraculous,” or “gift.”
- Asher
- Benedict
- Bennett
- Zelig
- Barke
- Aaron
- Loreto
- Neo
- Jesse
- Darko
- Matthew
- Miracolo
- Theodore
The names of prominent angels from the Christian faith
If you are looking for a unique and beautiful name, these angel baby names are powerful and ethereal. Why not match the angel name with an attribute you hope your child exemplifies?
- Afriel: Angel of youth
- Ariel: Angel of nature
- Cassiel: Angel of temperance
- Charmeine: Angel of harmony
- Dina: Angel of learning
- Gavreel: Angel of peace
- Michael: Angel of loyalty
- Gabriel: Angelic messenger
- Raphael: Angel of healing
- Micah: Angel of miracles
- Uriel: Angel of creativity
- Forfax: Angel of astronomy
- Hadraniel: Angel of love
- Jophiel: Angel of enlightenment
- Lailah: Angel of conception
- Manakel: Angel of peace
- Nathaniel: Angel of fire
- Ramiel: Angel of thunder
- Sariel: Angel of guidance
- Sachael: Angel of water
- Tabbris: Angel of self-determination
- Xapham: Angel of creation
- Raziel: Angel of mysteries
- Paschar: Angel of vision
- Zuriel: Angel of harmony
- Zuphlas: Angel of trees
- Zadkiel: Angel of prayer
A version of this article was originally published in December 2011.
