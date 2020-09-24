If you’ve got teens, like I do, you already know that celebrating Halloween is no longer the simple holiday it used to be and finding fun Halloween activities for teens can be a literal nightmare. Remember the days when your Halloween to-do list looked like this?

1. Get/make costume for kid.

2. Take kid trick-or-treating.

3. Ration candy until it’s forgotten/goes stale.

With teens, yeah, not so much. Halloween is not so much fright anymore as it is fraught — fraught with intense questions that can make some teens seem, well, lukewarm about the once-beloved holiday: Am I too old to dress up? Is trick-or-treating dumb? Am I the only one of my friends who still really likes Halloween? However, there are indeed cool Halloween activities for teens that they won’t be embarrassed about.

We’re not saying they’re actually letting you in on any of these musings, but you may detect a reluctance in them (for the first time) to participate in Halloween — or their wanting to do something Halloween-ish, but maybe a little more on their own terms.

It’s bittersweet for sure, because you can still remember how adorable they looked in the Thomas the Tank Engine costume you made out of a microwave box. (Sob.) But you can offer up (gently, casually — be chill) some fun Halloween alternatives for teens to keep the spirit alive. And if they’re not driving yet, throw in an offer to transport them and a few friends, and see if that doesn’t perk them up out of their existential teen Halloween doom and gloom. While some of these activities may sadly be off the table this year, we’ve provided safe at-home ideas when possible to keep the festivities alive.

1. Brave a Haunted Amusement Park

2. Let Them Host a Party