Irish Baby Boy Names for Your Lucky Little Lad

There’s a reason Irish names are becoming so popular — much like the language of Ireland, their baby boy names are unique with a magical lilt to their sound. Whether you’re looking for a well-known Irish boy’s name, like Finn or Liam, or a name that is a little more traditional-sounding, like Cian or Seamus, we have literally dozens of Irish boy names for you to choose from.

Svetlana/Adobe Stock/SheKnows Svetlana Satsiuk

Unique Irish Boy Names

If you are looking for a unique Irish boy name, these are cool and exotic. These unique names would make a great first or middle name for your baby boy.

More: 25 rainbow crafts for kids to brighten up any day

Popular Irish Boy Names

Popular Irish boy names are a good choice because they have the traditional Irish sound, yet people may not struggle with the spelling or pronunciation like they may with more unique Irish names.

More: I was shamed for putting my baby in the nursery

Celebrity Irish Boy Names

Many celebrities have gotten in on the Irish baby naming craze! In fact some celebrities, such as Chris O’Donnell and Patrick Dempsey, have named more than one child an Irish name.