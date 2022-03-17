Irish Baby Boy Names for Your Lucky Little Lad

There’s a reason Irish names are becoming so popular — much like the language of Ireland, their baby boy names are unique with a magical lilt to their sound. Whether you’re looking for a well-known Irish boy’s name, like Finn or Liam, or a name that is a little more traditional-sounding, like Cian or Seamus, we have literally dozens of Irish boy names for you to choose from.
Unique Irish Boy Names
If you are looking for a unique Irish boy name, these are cool and exotic. These unique names would make a great first or middle name for your baby boy.
- Aindreas
- Angus
- Cian
- Creedon
- Crevan
- Kane
- Kealan
- Phelan
- Dallon
- Kelan
- Kerrigan
- Renny
- Rion
- Breslin
- Lennon
More: 25 rainbow crafts for kids to brighten up any day
Popular Irish Boy Names
Popular Irish boy names are a good choice because they have the traditional Irish sound, yet people may not struggle with the spelling or pronunciation like they may with more unique Irish names.
- Killian
- Kieron
- Kienan
- Braydon
- Seamus
- Finn
- Flynn
- Connor
- Teagan
- Tiernan
- Liam
- Brennon
- Broderick
- Cain
- Brody
More: I was shamed for putting my baby in the nursery
Celebrity Irish Boy Names
Many celebrities have gotten in on the Irish baby naming craze! In fact some celebrities, such as Chris O’Donnell and Patrick Dempsey, have named more than one child an Irish name.
- Beckett: Conan O’Brian, Stella McCartney
- Brody: Gabby Reece
- Cashel: Daniel Day-Lewis
- Darby: Patrick Dempsey
- Donovan: Noel Gallagher
- Finn: Christy Burlington & Ed Burns
- Gulliver: Gary Oldman
- Kieran: Juliana Margulies
- Lennon: Liam Gallagher
- Liam: Calista Flockhart, Tori Spelling
- Quinlin: Ben Stiller (traditionally spelled Quinlan)
- Quinn: Sharon Stone
- Rafferty: Jude Law
- Roan: Sharon Stone
- Ronan: Daniel Day-Lewis
- Sullivan: Patrick Dempsey
Leave a Comment