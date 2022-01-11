50+ Baby Boy Names That Have Great Meanings

Coming up with a fitting name for your baby can feel daunting as all get out. Sure, you want it to be aesthetically pleasing. But more than anything, you want to choose a baby name that has real weight and purpose — maybe even a name that reflects the character traits you hope your kid will have.
That’s why the meaningful baby names below are so perfect and can help you whittle down your name list (don’t pretend it’s not a mile long). Because these names don’t only look and sound cool; they also have meaningful definitions, root words, or histories that will help you choose which ones go from your maybe column straight to the yes list.
Popular boy names and what they mean
Now that more and more parents are picking names based on their meanings, they don’t get popular because of their sound and spelling alone. Here are some of the most popular boy names of last year — and the meanings that got them there.
- Liam: Determined protector
- Noah: Peaceful
- Oliver: Olive branch
- Elijah: “Yahweh is God”
- William: Also means determined protector
- James: He who supplants
- Benjamin: Son of the right hand
- Henry: Estate ruler
- Alexander: Defender of men
Baby boy names that mean “kind”
If you’re hoping for a little one who grows up to radiate kindness and generosity, one of these baby names could be just the inspiration he needs.
- Benigno: Kind
- Cedric: Kind and loved
- Ellis: Kind, benevolent
- Hannan: Compassionate
- Hiroshi: Generous
- Kannon: Variation of Kuan-yin, a Buddhist deity of mercy
- Kareem: Generous, giving
- Kedrick: Kind, loved
- Kerem: Noble, generous
- Milan: Gracious, dear
- Rahim: Compassionate
Baby boy names that mean “faithful,” “honest” and “just”
There are so many important character components we parents home our kids will have. Just a few of these are loyalty, honesty and justice. Here’s hoping all our kids grow up to stand up for what’s right.
- Amin: Faithful, trustworthy
- Dillon: Loyal
- Fidel: Faithful
- Justus: Upright, just
- Renjiro: Upright, honest
- Sadiki: Faithful, loyal
- Truesdale: Honest man’s valley
- Truman: Loyal one
- Verrill: Loyal
Baby boy names that mean “peaceful”
Is there anything better to wish for your little bub than a lifetime of peace and prosperity? Give him a head start with one of these beautiful baby names.
- Benjiro: Peaceful
- Calum: Dove (symbol of peace)
- Concord: Peace
- Edgar: Edgar the Peaceful ruled England in the 10th century
- Frederick: Peaceful ruler
- Galen: Calm
- Geoffrey: Peace
- Ingram: Raven of peace
- Jalen: Tranquil
- Manfred: Man of peace
- Miroslav: Peaceful glory
- Paxton: Peace
- Renfrew: Calm River
- Salem: Peace
- Solomon: Peace
Baby boy names that mean “loved”
This much is for sure: No matter who your kid turns out to be or what his personality is like, you will love him to pieces. These sweet names are perfect for a beloved little boy.
- Anwell: Loved one
- Caron: To love
- Corwin: Heart’s friend
- Darwin: Dear friend
- David: Beloved
- Drury: Loved one
- Hamlin: Little home lover
- Hewett: Heart
- Keefe: Lovable
- Keller: Dear friend
- Leif: Loved
- Obi: Heart
- Ohad: Loved one
- Rami: Loving
- Rasmus: To love
- Tad: Heart
Baby boy names that mean “friendly”
- Alden: Wise friend
- Alven: Friend of the elves
- Bellamy: Friend
- Dakota: Friendly one
- Jebediah: Friend of God
- Theophilus: Friend of God
Baby boy names that mean “proud” or “honorable”
- Brian: Virtuous and honorable
- Cadogan: Honor in battle
- Donald: Proud chief
- Fiero: Proud
- Timothy: Honoring God
Choosing a name for your as-yet-unborn child to tote around with him his entire life can feel like a pretty major undertaking. But no pressure: These meaningful names will ensure he knows you had your highest hopes for him when you chose it.
