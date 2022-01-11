Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Newsletters
Newsletters

50+ Baby Boy Names That Have Great Meanings

Baby Boy Name: Oliver
Baby Boy Names With Great Meanings: Olive branch: JoyImage/AdobeStock
Criss Angel/AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File
FILE - Scarlett Johansson, left, and
Amanda Knox, right, and her boyfriend
***FILE PHOTO*** Usain Bolt Tests Positive
View Gallery 75 Images

Coming up with a fitting name for your baby can feel daunting as all get out. Sure, you want it to be aesthetically pleasing. But more than anything, you want to choose a baby name that has real weight and purpose — maybe even a name that reflects the character traits you hope your kid will have.

That’s why the meaningful baby names below are so perfect and can help you whittle down your name list (don’t pretend it’s not a mile long). Because these names don’t only look and sound cool; they also have meaningful definitions, root words, or histories that will help you choose which ones go from your maybe column straight to the yes list.

Popular boy names and what they mean

Now that more and more parents are picking names based on their meanings, they don’t get popular because of their sound and spelling alone. Here are some of the most popular boy names of last year — and the meanings that got them there.

Baby boy names that mean “kind”

If you’re hoping for a little one who grows up to radiate kindness and generosity, one of these baby names could be just the inspiration he needs.

  • Benigno: Kind
  • Cedric: Kind and loved
  • Ellis: Kind, benevolent
  • Hannan: Compassionate
  • Hiroshi: Generous
  • Kannon: Variation of Kuan-yin, a Buddhist deity of mercy
  • Kareem: Generous, giving
  • Kedrick: Kind, loved
  • Kerem: Noble, generous
  • Milan: Gracious, dear
  • Rahim: Compassionate

Baby boy names that mean “faithful,” “honest” and “just”

There are so many important character components we parents home our kids will have. Just a few of these are loyalty, honesty and justice. Here’s hoping all our kids grow up to stand up for what’s right.

Baby boy names that mean “peaceful”

Is there anything better to wish for your little bub than a lifetime of peace and prosperity? Give him a head start with one of these beautiful baby names.

Baby boy names that mean “loved”

This much is for sure: No matter who your kid turns out to be or what his personality is like, you will love him to pieces. These sweet names are perfect for a beloved little boy.

Baby boy names that mean “friendly”

  • Alden: Wise friend
  • Alven: Friend of the elves
  • Bellamy: Friend
  • Dakota: Friendly one
  • Jebediah: Friend of God
  • Theophilus: Friend of God

Baby boy names that mean “proud” or “honorable”

  • Brian: Virtuous and honorable
  • Cadogan: Honor in battle
  • Donald: Proud chief
  • Fiero: Proud
  • Timothy: Honoring God

Choosing a name for your as-yet-unborn child to tote around with him his entire life can feel like a pretty major undertaking. But no pressure: These meaningful names will ensure he knows you had your highest hopes for him when you chose it.

A version of this story was originally published in 2017.

Looking for more baby name inspiration? Check out our favorite celebrity baby names:

celebrity baby names

Leave a Comment

Comments are closed.

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad