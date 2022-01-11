50+ Baby Boy Names That Have Great Meanings

Coming up with a fitting name for your baby can feel daunting as all get out. Sure, you want it to be aesthetically pleasing. But more than anything, you want to choose a baby name that has real weight and purpose — maybe even a name that reflects the character traits you hope your kid will have.

That’s why the meaningful baby names below are so perfect and can help you whittle down your name list (don’t pretend it’s not a mile long). Because these names don’t only look and sound cool; they also have meaningful definitions, root words, or histories that will help you choose which ones go from your maybe column straight to the yes list.

Popular boy names and what they mean

Now that more and more parents are picking names based on their meanings, they don’t get popular because of their sound and spelling alone. Here are some of the most popular boy names of last year — and the meanings that got them there.

Liam: Determined protector

Noah: Peaceful

Oliver: Olive branch

Elijah: “Yahweh is God”

William: Also means determined protector

James: He who supplants

Benjamin: Son of the right hand

Henry: Estate ruler

Alexander: Defender of men

Baby boy names that mean “kind”

If you’re hoping for a little one who grows up to radiate kindness and generosity, one of these baby names could be just the inspiration he needs.

Benigno: Kind

Cedric: Kind and loved

Ellis: Kind, benevolent

Hannan: Compassionate

Hiroshi: Generous

Kannon: Variation of Kuan-yin, a Buddhist deity of mercy

Kareem: Generous, giving

Kedrick: Kind, loved

Kerem: Noble, generous

Milan: Gracious, dear

Rahim: Compassionate

Baby boy names that mean “faithful,” “honest” and “just”

There are so many important character components we parents home our kids will have. Just a few of these are loyalty, honesty and justice. Here’s hoping all our kids grow up to stand up for what’s right.

Amin: Faithful, trustworthy

Dillon: Loyal

Fidel: Faithful

Justus: Upright, just

Renjiro: Upright, honest

Sadiki: Faithful, loyal

Truesdale: Honest man’s valley

Truman: Loyal one

Verrill: Loyal

Baby boy names that mean “peaceful”

Is there anything better to wish for your little bub than a lifetime of peace and prosperity? Give him a head start with one of these beautiful baby names.

Benjiro: Peaceful

Calum: Dove (symbol of peace)

Concord: Peace

Edgar: Edgar the Peaceful ruled England in the 10th century

Frederick: Peaceful ruler

Galen: Calm

Geoffrey: Peace

Ingram: Raven of peace

Jalen: Tranquil

Manfred: Man of peace

Miroslav: Peaceful glory

Paxton: Peace

Renfrew: Calm River

Salem: Peace

Solomon: Peace

Baby boy names that mean “loved”

This much is for sure: No matter who your kid turns out to be or what his personality is like, you will love him to pieces. These sweet names are perfect for a beloved little boy.

Anwell: Loved one

Caron: To love

Corwin: Heart’s friend

Darwin: Dear friend

David: Beloved

Drury: Loved one

Hamlin: Little home lover

Hewett: Heart

Keefe: Lovable

Keller: Dear friend

Leif: Loved

Obi: Heart

Ohad: Loved one

Rami: Loving

Rasmus: To love

Tad: Heart

Baby boy names that mean “friendly”

Alden: Wise friend

Alven: Friend of the elves

Bellamy: Friend

Dakota: Friendly one

Jebediah: Friend of God

Theophilus: Friend of God

Baby boy names that mean “proud” or “honorable”

Brian: Virtuous and honorable

Cadogan: Honor in battle

Donald: Proud chief

Fiero: Proud

Timothy: Honoring God

Choosing a name for your as-yet-unborn child to tote around with him his entire life can feel like a pretty major undertaking. But no pressure: These meaningful names will ensure he knows you had your highest hopes for him when you chose it.

A version of this story was originally published in 2017.

