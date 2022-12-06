Christmas-Themed Baby Girl Names That Are Merry, Bright & Beautiful

Christmas is good for a lot of things: family time, traditions, generosity, twinkling lights, cookies-per-day consumption rates… and it also happens to be great for Christmas-inspired baby names. No, really!

Whether you’re expecting your baby to be born right around Christmas or just love the holidays and want to name your child accordingly, we have plenty of ideas for you. From spiritual names to simply seasonal ones, from the super-Christmassy to the more subtle (you know, the names that won’t immediately identify your child as a wannabe-elf), there’s a festive name for your baby girl on this list.

Ready to get merry, bright, and inspired? Check out these Christmas-inspired names for baby girls.

Unique Christmas-Inspired Girl Names

These festive names capture the spirit of the season.

Holly: English name from the holly plant.

Noelle: French name meaning “the Christmas festival.”

December: Why not name your child after the Christmas month?

Natala: Italian name meaning “born at Christmas.”

Natalii: French name meaning “born at Christmas.”

Noeleen: French name meaning “Christmas.”

Noble: For the popular noble fir Christmas tree.

Tashia: This is the Russian form of the name Natalie, which means, “born at Christmas.”

Candy: This name is as sweet as candy canes. It’s actually a Hebrew name meaning “dazzling white” — which reminds us of the pretty lights this time of year!

Eve: Hebrew name meaning “living and enlivening.”

Starr: English name meaning — you guessed it — “star.”

Carol: French name meaning “song of happiness.”

North: A playful take referencing the North Pole, where Santa and his elves live.

Joleigh: French and English name meaning “joyful” or “pretty.”

Ginger: Like your favorite Christmas cookie, this Latin name “from the ginger flower” is perfect for your sweet baby.

Belle: A name meaning “beautiful” that is a nod to the popular “Jingle Bells” song.

Mariah: This English and French name means “bitter,” but it reminds us of the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey.

Merry: A name with English and Welsh origins that means “joyous” and “magnificent.”

Christmas: Yes, really — “Christmas” has been used as a name since the Middle Ages, often when a baby is born on Christmas Day.

Spiritual Christmas Names

Those of the Christian or Catholic faith may want to name their baby girl a spiritual or biblical name inspired by Christmas. Here are some ideas.

Mary: Mary was the biblical mother of Christ.

Angele: Greek name meaning “angel or messenger.”

Abigail: Biblical origin — in the Old Testament, King David’s third wife. The Hebrew name also means “brings joy,” much like this season.

Hannah: Biblical mother of the prophet Samuel. It also means “gracious” and “one who gives.”

Eden: The biblical Garden of Eden, which translates to “pleasure” or “delight.”

Naomi: Hebrew name meaning “beautiful” or “agreeable.”

Leah: First wife of Jacob in the Old Testament.

Sarah: Name meaning “pure” or “happy.”

Christiane: Greek name meaning “Christian.”

Emmanuelle: Hebrew name meaning “faith.”

Faith: A Christian virtue name.

Helen: Latin name meaning “the bright one” or “shining light.”

Caspar: The name of one of the three wise men, which means “keeper of the treasure.”

Egypt: Where Joseph, Mary and Jesus fled before staying in Nazareth.

Nazareth: Name meaning “crowned” or “sanctified.”

Trinity: A Christian name for the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Check out our list of spiritual girl names for more great ideas.

Christmas Girl Names Inspired by Traditions & Classics

Clara: From the beloved Christmas classic The Nutcracker, of course! It also means “bright” … like all those Christmas lights!

Jovie: The name of Buddy the Elf’s love interest (and future elfy wife!) in, you guessed it, Elf.

Kate: This one doesn’t scream Christmas … until you consider that it’s the name of Kevin McCallister’s determined mother in Home Alone.

Zuzu: If the name doesn’t ring a bell (pun totally intended!) you might know her as the little girl who famously says, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings,” in the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life. Her name in the film was Zuzu Bailey, so if Zuzu is a little too out-there for you, Bailey is a cute alternative … or you could use her sister’s name, Janie!

