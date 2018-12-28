When most people think about New Year’s Eve, they think of late nights, loud parties and booze. Lots of booze. The holiday is basically synonymous with Champagne, right? And if you’re the parent of a young child, honestly, there’s no reason to skip the bubbly stuff. But what about if you’re parenting a young adult who’s not yet of drinking age? How can you have a fun and safe (and legal) New Year’s with your teen?

From daytime ball drops to fireworks displays, there are actually a lot of options that aren’t lame at all. Here are six activities that let them celebrate, have fun, go just a little wild and, most important, stay safe.

1. Host a gaming party

While family game nights may be a thing of the past, we’re willing to bet your teen enjoys some form of gaming. Teens are competitive by nature. (We’re not sure why. It’s just instinctual. It’s in their blood.) And by hosting a game night, you can harness their competitive energy in a fun and positive way. Plus, this type of party can be tailored to your teen, i.e., they can play sports, card games, board and/or video games all night long.

2. Attend a daytime ball drop