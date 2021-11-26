Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
These Cute Twin Girl Names Are a Match Made in Heaven

Picking one baby name is tough — but choosing a pair of twin names can feel like an impossible assignment. You need to think not only of the baby name meaning and how they work with your last name — but when you’re thinking of twin baby names, you also have to take into account how each of the sibling’s names pairs with the other.

There are a few things you might want to keep in mind as you think about twin girl names. You may want to consider choosing two names of a similar style—a longer traditional name (i.e. Elizabeth) is better with another long traditional name (like Catherine), than with a super-short modern name (Paige). Some naming experts recommend steering clear of baby names that are too similar, like Ella and Emma—that’ll make it much more likely that you call one daughter by the other’s name.

The Social Security Administration used to note the most popular names for twins each year, but no longer — so we rounded up some of the best baby names for twin girls, and we picked the best pairings ourselves. Here are our favorite combinations for twin girl names.

  1. Isabella, Sophia
  2. Hazel, Maeve
  3. Olivia, Sophia
  4. Iris, Ivy
  5. Ava, Emma
  6. Heaven, Nevaeh (Nevaeh is Heaven reversed!)
  7. Madison, Morgan
  8. Charlotte, Evelyn
  9. Ava, Isla
  10. Amelia, Olivia
  11. Aurora, Arabella
  12. Luna, Rose
  13. Faith, Grace
  14. Gabriella, Isabella
  15. Abigail, Olivia
  16. Emma, Sophia
  17. London, Paris
  18. Elizabeth, Emily
  19. Valeria, Vanessa
  20. Emily, Grace
  21. Emma, Grace
  22. Gabriella, Isabella
  23. Abigail, Allison
  24. Abigail, Emma
  25. Addison, Ava
  26. Anna, Emma
  27. Ava, Mia
  28. Ava, Sophia
  29. Abigail, Emily
  30. Addison, Emma
  31. Chloe, Sophie
  32. Grace, Hope
  33. Natalie, Nicole
  34. Savannah, Sierra
  35. Allison, Ashley
  36. Ella, Lily
  37. Emily, Natalie
  38. Emily, Olivia
  39. Emma, Hannah
  40. Emma, Lily
  41. Haylee, Kaylee
  42. Jennifer, Jessica
  43. Madison, Mckenzie
  44. Abigail, Elizabeth
  45. Addison, Avery
  46. Adriana, Andrea
  47. Alexandra, Elizabeth
  48. Ashley, Emily
  49. Ava, Grace
  50. Rose, Lily

A version of this article was originally published in October 2010.

