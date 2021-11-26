Picking one baby name is tough — but choosing a pair of twin names can feel like an impossible assignment. You need to think not only of the baby name meaning and how they work with your last name — but when you’re thinking of twin baby names, you also have to take into account how each of the sibling’s names pairs with the other.

There are a few things you might want to keep in mind as you think about twin girl names. You may want to consider choosing two names of a similar style—a longer traditional name (i.e. Elizabeth) is better with another long traditional name (like Catherine), than with a super-short modern name (Paige). Some naming experts recommend steering clear of baby names that are too similar, like Ella and Emma—that’ll make it much more likely that you call one daughter by the other’s name.

The Social Security Administration used to note the most popular names for twins each year, but no longer — so we rounded up some of the best baby names for twin girls, and we picked the best pairings ourselves. Here are our favorite combinations for twin girl names.

Isabella, Sophia Hazel, Maeve Olivia, Sophia Iris, Ivy Ava, Emma Heaven, Nevaeh (Nevaeh is Heaven reversed!) Madison, Morgan Charlotte, Evelyn Ava, Isla Amelia, Olivia Aurora, Arabella Luna, Rose Faith, Grace Gabriella, Isabella Abigail, Olivia Emma, Sophia London, Paris Elizabeth, Emily Valeria, Vanessa Emily, Grace Emma, Grace Gabriella, Isabella Abigail, Allison Abigail, Emma Addison, Ava Anna, Emma Ava, Mia Ava, Sophia Abigail, Emily Addison, Emma Chloe, Sophie Grace, Hope Natalie, Nicole Savannah, Sierra Allison, Ashley Ella, Lily Emily, Natalie Emily, Olivia Emma, Hannah Emma, Lily Haylee, Kaylee Jennifer, Jessica Madison, Mckenzie Abigail, Elizabeth Addison, Avery Adriana, Andrea Alexandra, Elizabeth Ashley, Emily Ava, Grace Rose, Lily

A version of this article was originally published in October 2010.