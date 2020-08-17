Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Chic Greek Baby Names Fit for Your Little God or Goddess

Greek Baby Names Fit for a
With its gorgeous seaside, temperate climate and delicious cuisine, it’s no wonder Greece is a favorite travel destination for celebrities, influencers, and Normals alike — plus plenty of film backdrops (Mamma Mia, anyone?). Of course, there’s so much more to Greece than just the beautiful views and people; it’s also the birthplace of Western society, duh. Oh, and it’s the home of — and inspiration for — a whole slew of beautiful Greek baby names.

Math, science, astrology, medicine, libraries, philosophy, democracy, the alphabet and the Olympic Games? Yeah, those wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for some of the greatest minds of Ancient Greece, like Aristotle, Socrates, Plato, Democritus, Pythagoras, Anaximander and Hypatia. And you guessed it: Those are some pretty epic names for kids, too.

But the Greek contributions don’t end there; the Ancient Greeks also inspired centuries of people to expand their imaginations, minds and moral values by passing down mythological tales of powerful yet fallible gods and goddesses. Some of these figures — Adonis, Orion, Athena — have lived on not only through stories, but also through the generations of young children bearing their names.

Whether you’re looking for something godlike to name your child or simply hope to honor Grecian culture and contributions, here is a list of Greek baby names (for kids of any gender) that would make even Zeus proud of us mere mortals.

A version of this story was originally published in January 2019.

