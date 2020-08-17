With its gorgeous seaside, temperate climate and delicious cuisine, it’s no wonder Greece is a favorite travel destination for celebrities, influencers, and Normals alike — plus plenty of film backdrops (Mamma Mia, anyone?). Of course, there’s so much more to Greece than just the beautiful views and people; it’s also the birthplace of Western society, duh. Oh, and it’s the home of — and inspiration for — a whole slew of beautiful Greek baby names.

Math, science, astrology, medicine, libraries, philosophy, democracy, the alphabet and the Olympic Games? Yeah, those wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for some of the greatest minds of Ancient Greece, like Aristotle, Socrates, Plato, Democritus, Pythagoras, Anaximander and Hypatia. And you guessed it: Those are some pretty epic names for kids, too.

But the Greek contributions don’t end there; the Ancient Greeks also inspired centuries of people to expand their imaginations, minds and moral values by passing down mythological tales of powerful yet fallible gods and goddesses. Some of these figures — Adonis, Orion, Athena — have lived on not only through stories, but also through the generations of young children bearing their names.

Whether you’re looking for something godlike to name your child or simply hope to honor Grecian culture and contributions, here is a list of Greek baby names (for kids of any gender) that would make even Zeus proud of us mere mortals.

Greek baby boy names

Achilles: Hero from The Iliad

Adonis: Aphrodite’s’ love

Adrian: Wealthy

Aegeus: Protector

Alec: Defender of men or mankind

Alesandro: Mankind’s protector

Basil: Kinglike

Barak: Lightning

Belen: Arrow

Bemus: Platform

Caesar: Long-haired, Julius Caesar

Calix: Handsome

Christophe: Christ-bearer

Cicero: Historian

Claus: People’s victory

Cole: People’s victory

Constantine: Constant

Corban: A gift devoted to God

Cy: Proud

Damen: Divine power

Darius: Wealthy

Deacon: Servant, messenger

Demitrius: Lover of the Earth

Dennis: Wild

Deo: Godlike

Dru: Vision

Egan: Little fire

Eros: God of love

Estevan: Crown

Eugene: Born lucky

Evan: Young warrior

Ezio: Eagle

Faustus: Lucky

Felipe: Loves horses

Flavian: Blond

George: Farmer

Giles: Young goat

Gregory: Watchful

Griffin: Mythological beast

Hercules: Exceptionally strong

Homer: Promise

Icarus: Legendary figure

Isidore: The gift of Isis

Jace: Healer

Jerry: Holy

Jorges: Farmer

Julian: Youthful

Kal: Most beautiful

Karan: Pure

Keelan: Lean

Kosmos: Order

Kristo: Christ-bearer

Kyril: Lordly

Lander: Lion man

Layland: Protector of men

Leo: Lion

Magus: Magician

Mateo: Devoted to God

Maximus: Greatest

Miles: Merciful

Moe: Saved

Neo: New

Nicholas: Victorious people

Nicos: People’s victory

Niles: People’s victory

Nyke: Speed

Obelius: Pillar of strength

Odell: Ode

Odysseus: Full of wrath

Orien: The hunter

Orrin: Mountain

Othello: Acute

Otis: Keen hearing

Owen: Well born

Pancras: All-powerful

Pearce: Stone, rock

Philip: Horse lover

Phoenix: Mystical bird

Proteus: Changeable

Quinn: Fifth-born child

Rastus: The loving one

Sander: Protector

Santos: Saint

Sirius: Sparkling

Spiro: Spiral

Stavros: Crowned

Tadd: Courageous

Tassos: Harvester

Theo: Divine gift

Timon: Worthy

Titan: Of the giants

Tomaso: Twin

Tyrone: King

Ulysses: The angry one

Urion: From heaven

Vasilios: With royal blood

Vitalis: Life

Xander: Protector

