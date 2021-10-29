India is home to so many different religions, languages, and legends, all of which provide fertile ground for a ton of unique Indian baby names.

In many Indian cultures, names are based on the astrological sign the cute little bachcha (which translates to “baby” or “child”) happens to land on. And many of the names we’ve listed below have origins in the ancient Sanskrit language, which is similar to Latin in that it is the root of most modern Indian languages. Many Indian names can also be modified to specify gender by adding or removing suffixes, and there are also plenty of unisex names from which to choose; in fact, the majority of those in the Sikh religion are given to both boys and girls.

According to the latest data from the United States Social Security Administration (which keeps track of the popularity of names by decade, state and territory, and more variables, the name India has fallen in and out of favor with time — in 2019, it was bestowed on 283 female babies while the name peaked in popularity in 2001 when it was given to 1,049 female babies (The government agency doesn’t contain information about how many boys have been given the name).

So whether you’re searching for a baby name that will please your daadee ma (“grandmother”) or you simply love Indian culture and symbolism, here are some beautiful and inspiring Indian monikers for girls and boys that are truly meaningful. In fact, you’ll have trouble settling on just one!

Indian baby names for girls

There are so many beautiful baby names for girls from Mahadevi (which translates to “Great Goddess”) to Deva (“Superior”) and Sanjna (“Conscientious).

Aahna: exist

Aesha: wish

Adhira: moon

Alisha: noble

Amara: eternal

Amoli: precious

Ananya: unique

Anika: grace

Arya: noble

Bhagya: destiny

Bimala: pure

Chahna: love

Chanda: moon

Charu: attractive

Damini: lightning

Deepa: lamp

Devya: divine power

Dulari: dear

Eka: unique

Esha: desire

Eta: luminous

Falguni: beautiful

Fulki: spark

Gana: group

Gazala: deer

Giva: hill

Haima: snow

Hanima: a wave

Hiya: happiness

Ishita: wealth

Izna: light

Jaya: victory

Jenya: true

Jyothi: sunlight

Jana: people

Kaia: stable

Karishma: miracle

Kashvi: shining

Kamala: goddess

Keerthi: fame

Keya: flower

Krisha: divine

Laasya: dance

Ladli: loved one

Laranya: graceful

Lekha: picture

Maalai: flower garland

Mahika: dew

Madhuri: charming

Mana: mind

Mangala: fortune

Mehar: grace

Milana: union

Mirai: miracle

Mythri: friendship

Nabhitha: fearless

Nadia: beginning

Naina: eyes

Naitee: destiny

Namita: humble

Nandini: bringer of joy

Neysa: pure

Nira: light

Nisha: night

Omala: earth

Oviya: artist

Pallavi: new leaves

Pari: beauty

Pia: beloved

Prisha: beloved

Pooja: prayer

Quasar: meteor

Rajani: night

Ramya: delightful

Rhea: singer

Rina: gem

Roshni: brightness

Ruhi: soul

Saachi: truth

Sahana: patience

Salena: moon

Saloni: beautiful

Shefali: flower

Sneha: love

Suvarna: golden

Suhanisa: enlightenment

Taahira: modest

Taara: star

Trayi: intellect

Tuhina: snow

Udaya: dawn

Urja: energy

Vahini: flowing

Vasudha: earth

Varsha: rain

Vidya: wisdom

Viti: light

Vilina: dedicated

Zahira: shining

Zaina: beautiful

