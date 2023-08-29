Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has a Stunning New Look That Channels Mom Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Rebelliousness

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt unofficially revealed her new hairstyle while hanging out with a friend in Los Angeles, and the look reminds us so much of her mom, Angelina Jolie. The 17-year-old is now rocking a pink buzz cut and it looks so good. Eight months after first shaving her long blonde locks, it seemed the teen needed a change, adding a light pink dye to her hair. And we have to know…does this mean Shiloh is a Barbie fan?! See photos HERE.

She must at least be a fan of her mom who once rocked a similar look. In 1998, the Eternals actress stepped out in a buzz cut that was slightly longer than Shiloh’s and was dyed black. It was peak punk, and we love to see that the edgy teen doesn’t fall far from the [edgy] tree.

Image: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images GC Images

Shiloh is the middle child of Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt who also share Maddox, 22, Zahara, 18 Pax, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. Back in 2021, Jolie revealed that all her kids are rebellious and why she loves it. And no, it’s not just because she was (is?!) the same way.

“I’m that mom that if I see your rebellious spirit, it warms me. And I think, ‘Good for you, you got fire,’” Jolie told People at the time.

“I have six very individual human beings in my home,” she continued. “I am so excited about all the different feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be? We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”

And while Shiloh looks to her mom’s previous hairstyles for inspo, it seems like Vivienne turns to Jolie when it comes to fashion choices. The two went on a recent mother-daughter date and wore similar staple pieces. They each donned beige pants, with the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star styling them with a matching blazer and beige flats. Her daughter opted (perhaps rebelliously!) for a more casual look, tucking in a purple T-shirt and sliding on some Converse sneakers. Related story Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Latest Alleged Battle Has Everything To Do With Their Daughter Vivienne’s Future

We’re now keeping a keen eye on the Jolie-Pitt kids, patiently waiting to see how the next one will take after their iconic mom.

