Pregnant Jana Kramer Has a ‘Negative Taste’ About Babymoons Thanks to Something Ex Mike Caussin Did

Babymoons are supposed to be fun. It’s a chance to relax and focus on yourself (and maybe your partner) before your baby is born. Because let’s be real: newborns take up a lot of time and attention, and you probably won’t get much alone time once they are here. But for Jana Kramer, who is currently pregnant with baby number three (and her first with fiancé Allan Russell), babymoons leave a “negative taste” in her mouth.

On the Aug. 28 episode of her Whine Down podcast, per Us Weekly, Kramer talked about tentatively planning a babymoon in October. “We were thinking about doing a babymoon in October but there’s just so much going on that I’m like, I don’t even know if I have time,” Kramer said.

The One Tree Hill alum admitted that she has a “negative taste” about babymoons thanks to ex-husband Mike Caussin, who she shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4.

“One of the things he told me happened a week before our babymoon in L.A., which I thought was, like, the most magical trip we had,” she said, referencing Caussin’s numerous cheating scandals. “And we went to the Montage and Laguna Beach, and I’m like, ‘Wait, a week before, you were x, y and z?’ Like, I don’t know, it kind of tainted [it].”

That’s completely understandable! Finding out your husband cheated on you a week before your babymoon would likely ruin the whole idea of a babymoon for anyone. I mean, even the name itself implies its similar to a honeymoon, which should be full of love and bonding. I’m sure finding out the timing of his cheating had to make it even more devastating.

Later, when she was pregnant with Jace, she decided to go on a trip but not call it a babymoon. “We didn’t really do one ‘cause I was so scorned by the ‘babymoon’ name that I was like, ‘Let’s not call it [a babymoon],’” The Next Chapter author said. “But we went to a pool and had like — we didn’t travel or vacation or travel for it. A piece of me is like, ‘Do I want a do-over?’”

As a recap, Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and split one year later. They rekindled their romance in 2017 and had a tumultuous relationship until they divorced in 2021.

“The first month [after filing for divorce] I was just like, there’s no way I’ll be able to get through this,” Kramer told SheKnows in Oct. 2021. “But you just find a way, you just do, it’s amazing. I mean, granted, I still have really hard days and I cried yesterday — but you will get through it, and every day gets a little easier…You become proud of yourself that you were able to make that tough jump.”

Now, Kramer seems to be in a much happier place with her former professional soccer player fiancé. In July 2023, she showed off her baby bump to celebrate the halfway mark of pregnancy.

“Officially half way… so excited to meet this little boy,” the country singer wrote. “Also so grateful for @superiorstriker. I have never felt so loved, respected and supported 💙.”

Kramer told PEOPLE about her pregnancy, “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing.” She added, “I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending.'”

Whether or not that happy ending includes a babymoon is up to Kramer. But one thing she does definitely want? A push present!

“I’m not gonna get mad, but I think I would like it, to be like, ‘Here’s to the nine months you’ve been hurled over a toilet and feeling sick and not being able to eat hardly anything,’” Kramer said on her podcast. “A little ring with the birthstones of all three kids. That would be really cute.”

