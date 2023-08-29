Jessie James Decker Told Husband Eric Decker To Get a Vasectomy … So Yeah, Baby No. 4 ‘Was Not Planned’

Jessie James Decker is not holding back when it comes to talking about Baby No. 4, who she is expecting with husband Eric Decker. The country music singer responded to a question on Instagram asking, “If this is too personal, I understand: planned or a surprise blessing?” She candidly explained to the follower that she certainly did not expect to have a positive pregnancy test in her hands.

“It was not planned,” she said. “We were very, very surprised.”

The Deckers are mom and dad to Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, and they had no plans to grow their family. In fact, Jessie had been wanting her husband to get a little snip snip *wink wink.*

“As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done,” Jessie said. “I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising.”

Image: Gilbert Flores for Variety Gilbert Flores for Variety

It was so surprising that the retired football player didn’t believe his wife when she shared the news. He thought she was pranking him, but she told her followers (and presumably him too) that she would “never joke about something like this.” Once the news settled in, the couple got so excited. “Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing,” she said, getting emotional. “We are all just over the moon.”

Jessie announced her pregnancy last week with a video on Instagram of herself walking out onto a balcony, carrying a mug, and looking out at the view. Her baby bump is on full display, and the whole thing is adorably set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby." One commenter aptly called it "the best soft launch of all time."

“Congrats!!!” actress Jennifer Love Hewitt said. “If Eric Decker was my husband, I’d be pregnant over and over again too!!😂😂 Congrats Babe!!!!!!” one follower said, and so many others agreed.

In Nov. 2022, Jessie channeled her inner mama bear after internet trolls took issue with how her kids looked in pictures and videos from her family’s vacation. And WTAF? “From one mother to another,” she wrote to one commenter, “Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind.”

We have no doubt that when Baby No. 4 arrives she’ll be sticking up for them too. (Although we obviously hope that internet haters and mom shamers get their act together by then.)

