Kristen Bell’s Daughter Lincoln Gave Her a ‘Revolting’ Present & It’s So On-Brand for the Family

Being a parent exposes you to a lot of disgusting things. Boogers on your shirt, vomit in your hair, poop on the walls — and sometimes all before 8 a.m.! But Kristen Bell’s eldest daughter Lincoln, 9, who she shares with husband Dax Shepard, gave her a present that was truly “revolting,” and the video was not made for weak stomachs!

“Look how sweet my family is,” the Frozen star said in a new video on Instagram before reading the note Lincoln wrote to her.

“Dear mom, me and dad went fishing in the shower drain, and dad caught a fish and I caught minnow!” Bell reads. “I know you love fish, so me and dad are going to hand them over to you.”

When Bell finishes reading the note, she moves the camera to reveal the “fish” in the sink: two gigantic hairballs. “Absolutely revolting,” Bell says, while zooming in on the disgustingly matted hair brought up from the shower drain. We’ve seen some vile things in our time, but this is hard to look at without gagging!

“How generous,” she captioned the video.

So many women commented to commiserate with Bell.

“My husband tells me the water won’t drain like I can stop my hair from falling out 🫠,” one person said.

“A lesson in passive aggression,” someone else said.

Another offered a great response Bell could use. “😂😂😂😂 great catch now tell them that they forgot to fish out the clothes from the washer and put them in the dry 😂😂 ,” they wrote. This is perfect!

Others appreciated Lincoln’s penchant for humor. “Lol, that’s so disgusting but Lincoln’s humor is nothing short of genius, 😂” they wrote. She is the daughter of two comedians!

The Good Place alum, who also shares daughter Delta, 7, with Shepard, previously told SheKnows how much her kids love pranks.

“They love pranks. One time they set a trail of wet wipes from the living room to their bedroom that they sold to me as ‘stepping stones,’” she said. “And when I walked on them, they had put a dollop of toothpaste on each wipe. It was a pretty good prank, I have to say. They also had an elaborate scheme to glue Dax’s butt cheeks together without him knowing. So far, they have not been able to execute that one. But I have faith that they will.”

