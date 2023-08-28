Khloé Kardashian New Pictures of Kids True & Tatum Are So Cute, Even Kim Kardashian ‘Can’t Handle It’

Baby selfies are the cutest! Seeing their bewildered faces as they look at themselves in the camera on your phone gets me every time, which is why I’m obsessed with Khloé Kardashian’s latest pictures featuring her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 1. Their family selfies are *chef’s kiss*!

“🐻🐻Mommy’s cubs 🐼🐼,” the Good American founder captioned the post on Instagram featuring her little lovebugs.

Khloé Kardashian shows off the sweetest photos of her son, Tatum, in honor of his first birthday. 🎂 https://t.co/JlVifqM76e — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 28, 2023

As Kardashian shows her kids how to do the proper Millennial selfie — with duck lips, obvi! — her kids do their own thing for the camera. True has her long curly hair half pulled up in a ponytail on top of her head, as she gives a gap-toothed grin to the camera. (This girl is clearly a selfie expert!) She reaches over to hug her baby brother, who looks a little confused at the whole thing. Tatum is giving a small smile to the camera, looking like he can’t quite figure out what he’s looking at.

In the second photo, Kardashian leans over to smile and hug her babies, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. True is laughing at the look on Tatum’s face, which is totally perplexed with his eyebrows knitted and lips pursed. He may not be totally into it, but he’s still so cute.

Kim Kardashian thinks so, too. “I just can’t handle it!!!!!” she commented, adding who she thinks her sister’s kids look like. “You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr.” Very true!

Someone else commented, “True & Rob Jr 😩🤣❤️ also I love Trues gap 😍 she’s so pretty.” Related story Meghan Markle’s Mom Was Just Spotted With Hollywood Royalty Who Are Not Her Daughter & Son-in-Law

“Tatum is so chewy with those cheeks!” another person wrote.

“Jackpot all around. 🍒🍒🍒” Selma Blair said.

Photo by Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Photo by Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Tatum’s first birthday in July, Kardashian opened up about the bond the little boy shares with his sister, which is like the one she shares with her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

“Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you,” she wrote in part. “I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity kids’ luxury handbag collections.

