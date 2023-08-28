Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Looks All Grown Up in a Sunny New Family Photo

There’s nothing like an Irwin family photo to make you smile on a Monday morning. In honor of the late Steve Irwin’s wife Terri joining Instagram, their daughter Bindi, 25, shared an adorable, sunshine-filled family photo. The highlight? Two-year-old Grace Warrior, of course!

The sweet photo features the Australia Zoo conservationists all dressed in matching khaki. Terri, 55, looks beautiful with red lipstick and her hair pulled back. Her son, Robert, 19, sits on the Land Cruiser (also khaki!) behind Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell. Bindi holds their daughter with a tight grip, as Grace looks off in the distance like she is seconds away from wriggling out of her mom’s grip and going off in search of kangaroos or something. Toddlers, am I right?

Grace is wearing a cute khaki dress with white pants and pink tennis shoes, looking so grown up with her gap-toothed smile and her wild curly brown hair. She is so cute!

In her caption, the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star wrote, “Celebrating because my gorgeous mama just joined Instagram! Go follow her 💛 @terriirwincrikey.”

Terri commented: “Thank you so much, Bindi! I appreciate all your help and getting share my journey here.” We can just imagine the cozy Sunday afternoon Bindi spent helping her mom create Instagram. (Which, BTW, was worth it, because her first picture is an amazing throwback of Terri and Steve kissing with an iguana on their heads.)

Bindi recently opened up about how lucky she is to have her daughter Grace while she was dealing with endometriosis. "For us personally, we feel so lucky to have Grace," Irwin told PEOPLE in a September cover issue. "I think that every day I wake up and I look at our beautiful daughter and think she is our tiny little miracle and it makes me cry because we were very, very lucky to have her."

She’s also been very open about how much she loves and appreciates her mom. On Terri’s birthday in July, Bindi wrote, “Mum, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are the most extraordinary mama and now watching you become the very best grandmother, my heart is overflowing. With each new year I love, admire, and appreciate more and more the remarkable woman you are.”

This family shares so much love, we know the Crocodile Hunter would have been proud.

