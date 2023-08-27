Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Latest Alleged Battle Has Everything To Do With Their Daughter Vivienne’s Future

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne’s new gig as her mom’s assistant, and working closely on Jolie’s upcoming Broadway production, sounds like a dream gig! However, there’s one person who is allegedly not a big fan of this, and it’s starting a fight.

Insiders recently told Life and Style Magazine that Brad Pitt isn’t really into the idea of Vivienne working alongside her mom. It’s alleged by insiders that he doesn’t like this development, not because he doesn’t want her in the entertainment industry, but because he thinks it’ll affect their bond.

“He thinks this is just another attempt by Angie to drive a wedge between him and his daughter,” the insider said. “The situation has started a whole new war between Brad and Angie. Of course, Brad is happy that Vivienne’s found something she’s passionate about, but he’s worried that he may lose her in the process.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 27: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attends the “The Eternals” UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Vivienne’s new job made news across so many platforms, and proud mother Jolie praised her youngest daughter in a touching statement. “Viv reminds me of my mother (actress Marcia Lynne “Marcheline” Bertrand) in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” she said. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

The Salt star and Pitt welcomed six children named Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Ever since their divorce in 2016, they’ve been battling for custody of their children. Pitt was awarded joint custody in 2021, but Jolie has reportedly been battling this.

Related story Angelina Jolie's Internet-Breaking Middle Finger Tattoos Are Actually Quite Wholesome (& Wholly Unrelated to Brad Pitt)

These celebrity parents are raising strong, resilient daughters.

